RENT Will Return to the West End to Celebrate 30th Anniversary

A new production of Rent is set to open in the West End in Autumn 2026. The show was teased with an Instagram post on the official account for the forthcoming production. Rent, which premiered Off-Broadway in 1996, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The show made its UK premiere on April 21, 1998, at the West End's Shaftesbury Theatre. Limited revivals took place at the Prince of Wales Theatre between 2001 and 2003. In 2007, a heavily revised production titled Rent Remixed opened at the Duke of York's Theatre in London's West End. Subsequent productions took place in Manchester, most recently at the Hope Mill Theatre in 2020, with a socially distanced audience due to COVID-19.

No further details about the new West End run have been announced at this time. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for future updates.

About Rent

Rent is a rock musical with music, lyrics, and book by Jonathan Larson. Loosely based on the 1896 opera La bohème by Giacomo Puccini, Luigi Illica, and Giuseppe Giacosa, it tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in Lower Manhattan's East Village, in the thriving days of the bohemian culture of Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS.

The musical was first seen in 1993 in a workshop production at New York Theatre Workshop, the off-Broadway theatre which was also where the musical began performances on January 26, 1996. The musical moved to Broadway's larger Nederlander Theatre on April 29, 1996.

On Broadway, Rent gained critical acclaim and won several awards, including the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The Broadway production closed on September 7, 2008, after 12 years, making it one of the longest-running shows on Broadway. The production grossed over $280 million.

The success of the show led to several national tours and numerous foreign productions. In 2005, it was adapted into a motion picture featuring six of the eight principal cast members from the 1996 stage premiere.

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