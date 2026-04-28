Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 28, 2026- THE LOST BOYS Opens At the Palace and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 28, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre lovers! We've got some fantastic updates for you from the Great White Way! The world premiere of THE LOST BOYS made a stunning debut at the Palace Theatre, and you can catch all the glamour from their red carpet event. Meanwhile, creators Jim Barne and Kit Buchan talk about their heartfelt journey in bringing TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) to life. The excitement continues with a peek inside the opening night of THE BALUSTERS, a new play by David Lindsay-Abaire. Plus, there's more to watch and explore, including Daniella Monet's Broadway dreams, Derek Klena's Disney medley, and John Cameron Mitchell's final bow in OH, MARY!. Dive into these stories and more below!
|The Front Page
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Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night
The world premiere of THE LOST BOYS is now open on Broadway! The production had its official opening night on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet here.
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Exclusive: Jim Barne & Kit Buchan Explain How a Lifelong Friendship Led to TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK)
Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) is now in its sixth month on Broadway, and two of the people behind the musical are creators Jim Barne and Kit Buchan. Watch in this video as they chat more about the evolution of their creative partnership.
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Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BALUSTERS on Broadway
The world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, officially opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Watch in this video as the whole cast and creative team celebrate the special night!
|Must Watch
| Video: VICTORIOUS Star Daniella Monet Details CHICAGO Broadway Audition
by Michael Major
While Daniella Monet's Victorious character, Trina Vega, is known for performing in a fictional musical about Chicago, things almost got full circle when she auditioned to star in the Broadway production of the iconic musical. Watch the videos!. (more...)
| Video: Derek Klena and Michael James Scott Perform Disney Medley with the Savannah Bananas
by Josh Sharpe
Derek Klena and the Savannah Bananas recently partnered with Disney's Aladdin for a performance of Disney medleys at Yankee Stadium, joined by Michael James Scott, who performed his rendition of 'Friend Like Me.' Watch the medley now!. (more...)
| Video: John Cameron Mitchell Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY!
by Michael Major
Watch a new video shows the Hedwig & the Angry Inch icon John Cameron Mitchell's final bow as 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' along with John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband,' and Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone' in Oh, Mary! on Broadway.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
The world premiere of THE LOST BOYS is now open on Broadway! The production had its official opening night at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening bows here!. (more...)
| Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night
by Bruce Glikas
The Barrymore Theatre was the place to be on Saturday night, when August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone officially opened on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they celebrate the special occasion on the red carpet.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Board of Directors of The Old Globe has appointed Trish Santini as Audrey S. Geisel Managing Director. Santini will work together with Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein to lead San Diego’s flagship arts institution.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: New Artistic Directors, A New Union Contract & A New 3,000-Seat Venue
by Alex Freeman
On the industry and international fronts, American Dream mall in New Jersey prepares to open a 3,000-seat performing arts center ahead of the FIFA World Cup, UK theater organizations call for ticket resale price cap legislation ahead of the King's Speech, and the Royal Academy of Dance receives a two-year grant to fund bursaries for trainee dance teachers. . (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Stephi Wild
Two-time 2026 Olivier Award-winning KENREX by Olivier Award winner Jack Holden and Olivier Award nominee Ed Stambollouian, is now open at the Lucille Lortel Theatre. Read the reviews here!. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
2026 Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards Nominees Revealed
by Stephi Wild
The URSB Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center has announced the nominees and honorable mentions for the 2026 Carteret PAC Central Jersey Marquee Awards. Learn more here!. (more...)
Amanda Seyfried Told Lin-Manuel Miranda She Wanted to Star in OCTET Before Knowing What it Was
by Josh Sharpe
Before being cast in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Octet film, Amanda Seyfried didn't know much about his latest project, but wanted to star in the film anyway.. (more...)
Is EVITA Transferring to Broadway? Cryptic Signs From Rachel Zegler & More
by Michael Major
Is Evita getting ready to announce its Broadway transfer? New signs, messages, and social media activity seem to be indicating that Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed production is preparing to announce its Broadway bow.. (more...)
2026 Tony Honors Go To 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin and Loren Plotkin
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Tony Awards Administration Committee will present the 2026 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to four outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry - 1/52 Project, Jake Bell, Kenn Lubin, and Loren Plotkin.. (more...)
HAZBIN HOTEL Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season at Prime Video
by Josh Sharpe
Hazbin Hotel is back for a fifth outing of more hellish, musical adventures. The animated musical comedy series, Hazbin Hotel, has been renewed for a fifth and final season at Prime Video. . (more...)
Last Surviving Original OKLAHOMA! Cast Member Bambi Linn Turns 100
by Michael Major
Bambi Linn, the last surviving cast member of the original Broadway cast of Oklahoma!, has turned 100-years-old. The now-retired American dancer, choreographer, and actress celebrated her 100th birthday on on April 26, 2026.. (more...)
City Center's BAT BOY Revival Records New Cast Album
by Michael Major
City Center's production of Bat Boy the Musical has recorded a new cast album! A new video shows Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), and Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker) in the recording studio.. (more...)
THE LION KING North American Tour Celebrates 24th Anniversary
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King is celebrating its 24th anniversary. Since launching in April 2002, The Lion King North American tour has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers.. (more...)
Video: Watch First Production Footage of SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway
by Michael Major
Welcome to Schmigadoon! First video footage of the new Broadway production has been released, showing Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, Ana Gasteyer, Brad Oscar, McKenzie Kurtz, and more in action.. (more...)
Exclusive: Inside Disney Animation's Collaboration with Deaf West Theatre
by Josh Sharpe
In celebration of National Deaf History Month, Disney+ has debuted Songs in Sign Language, a collection of reimagined and reanimated musical numbers from Disney animated films. Learn how the project came together with the help of Deaf West Theatre.. (more...)
Rita Moreno Will Receive Trailblazer in the Arts Award at Public Counsel's Annual Event
by Stephi Wild
The 49th Vice President of the United States, Kamala D. Harris will receive Public Counsel's William O. Douglas Award, and performer Rita Moreno will receive the Trailblazer in the Arts Award at Public Counsel's annual event.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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