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Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Shoshana Bean, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Benjamin Pajak, and more.

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The world premiere of The Lost Boys is now open on Broadway! The production had its official opening night on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Broadway’s Palace Theatre. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team on the red carpet below!

Directed by two-time Tony Award winner Michael Arden, the new musical features a book by  David Hornsby & Chris Hoch, music & lyrics by The  Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography and aerial choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant &  Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by two-time Tony Award nominee Ethan Popp, orchestrations & arrangements by Ethan Popp, & The Rescues, and vocal arrangements by The Rescues

Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When Lucy and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a startling reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared. 

The Lost Boys stars LJ Benet, Grammy Award winner and Two-time Tony Award nominee Shoshana Bean (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, Waitress), Ali Louis BourzguiBenjamin PajakMaria WirriesPaul Alexander NolanJennifer DukaMiguel GilBrian FloresSean Grandillo, and Dean Maupin. The cast also features Ryan BehanGrace CapelessMateus Leite CardosoBen CrawfordDominic DorsetCarissa GaughranAshley JenkinsLiesie KellyCameron LoyalPierre MaraisMason OlshavskyHank SantosColin TrudellDeLaney Westfall, and Pierce Wheeler.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
The Lost Boys ensemble

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Sean Grandillo, LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Maria Wirries, Ali Louis Bourzgui, LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Maria Wirries, Ali Louis Bourzgui, LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Maria Wirries, Brian Flores, Sean Grandillo

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Benjamin Pajak, Shoshana Bean

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Miguel Gil, Jennifer Duka

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Miguel Gil, Jennifer Duka

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Benjamin Pajak, LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Shoshana Bean

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ali Louis Bourzgui

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Benjamin Pajak

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Benjamin Pajak

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
LJ Benet

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Maria Wirries

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Maria Wirries

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Paul Alexander Nolan

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Paul Alexander Nolan

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Michael Arden

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Michael Arden

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Patrick Wilson, Marcus Chait, Michael Arden, James Carpinello

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Devin KeudellPatrick Wilson, Marcus Chait, Michael Arden, James Carpinello

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, Patrick Wilson

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
James Carpinello, Marcus Chait, Patrick Wilson

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
The Rescues

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
The Rescues

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Cameron Loyal

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Cameron Loyal

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ben Crawford

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ben Crawford

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Pierre Marais

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Pierre Marais

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Carissa Gaughran

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Carissa Gaughran

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Liesie Kelly

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Liesie Kelly

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ashley Jenkins

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ashley Jenkins

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
DeLaney Westfall

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
DeLaney Westfall

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Mateus Leite Cardoso

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Mateus Leite Cardoso

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Jennifer Duka

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Jennifer Duka

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Colin Trudell

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Colin Trudell

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dominic Dorset

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dominic Dorset

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Mason Olshavsky

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Mason Olshavsky

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Grace Capeless

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Grace Capeless

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Pierce Wheeler

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Pierce Wheeler

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ryan Behan

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ryan Behan

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Hank Santos

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Hank Santos

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Miguel Gil

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Miguel Gil

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Brian Flores

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Brian Flores

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dean Maupin

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Sean Grandillo

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Sean Grandillo

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Shoshana Bean, Marcus Chait,

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Patrick Wilson, James Carpinello, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Marcus Chait

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree Grant

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Henry Gottfried

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Jen Schriever

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dane Laffrey

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Dane Laffrey

Photos: THE LOST BOYS Cast Struts the Red Carpet on Opening Night Image
Ethan Popp

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