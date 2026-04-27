Video: Go Inside Opening Night of THE BALUSTERS on Broadway

Just last week, the world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, officially opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

"I've been so well served by Kenny [Leon], who really knows how to make serious things funny and funny things serious. And the cast as well... it's just you know a top-notch group of pros and I'm so lucky to be working with them," said Lindsay-Abairre on opening night.

The ensemble cast features Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Emmy Award nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Drama Desk Award nominee Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.

"I told people it's kind of like being in a perfect ten piece band," said Clemons-Hopkins. "Everyone is at such a command of their instrument, everyone knows their part, and when we are in sync, it is just beautiful music every night."

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

"You can feel it in the house- the way people's sort of loyalties move and who in the house is sort of pulling for whom and the kind of controversy in the house. It's really fun," added Esper.

Watch in this video as the whole cast and creative team celebrate the special night!

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