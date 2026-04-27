Is EVITA Transferring to Broadway? Cryptic Signs From Rachel Zegler & More

Is Evita getting ready to announce its Broadway transfer? New signs, messages, and social media activity seem to be indicating that Jamie Lloyd's acclaimed production is preparing to announce its Broadway bow.

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lloyd, and Rachel Zegler have all spoken publicly about the hope of bringing the revival to Broadway. After ending its limited engagement in 2025, Evita recently won several Olivier Awards, including Best Actress in a Musical for Zegler.

New posters resembling the production's logo have been spotted in Manhattan on Monday, leading fans to think that a transfer announcement is imminent.

Hours later, the Instagram account changed its profile picture to match what is seen on the posters in New York City. The bio has been changed to "THE TRUTH IS I NEVER LEFT YOU."

The account has also changed the biography!



Old: “The official account for #Evita. EVITA - The Album OUT NOW!”



New: “THE TRUTH IS I NEVER LEFT YOU” https://t.co/Q9KA3cJlrf pic.twitter.com/DjVk7psi42 — Rachel Zegler Source (@ZeglerSource) April 27, 2026

The signs surface after the official Evita Instagram cleared all of its posts, a marketing tactic typically used by singers before they announce new music. Zegler fueled speculation after posting an Instagram Story while wearing a hat that says "BOOKED" soon after.

Webber also shared a video of himself playing "Don't Cry For Me Argentina" on piano on Sunday, also featuring footage of Zegler's performance at the Olivier Awards.

The production was reportedly eyeing a 2027 Broadway transfer, although no official information has been revealed. The revival would mark Zegler’s Broadway musical debut, she previously appeared in Romeo and Juliet opposite Kit Connor in 2024.

About Evita

EVITA features an iconic score including Don't Cry For Me Argentina, Oh What A Circus, Another Suitcase in Another Hall, and the Oscar-winning You Must Love Me. Fuelled by ambition and passion, Eva Perón rose from poverty to become the most powerful woman in Latin America. A symbol of hope to many Argentines, her star shone brightly as she captured the nation's heart and divided its soul.

The West End revival began previews at the London Palladium on 14 June 2025 with its opening on 1 July. The limited run closed on 6 September 2025. Jamie Lloyd directed, with Rachel Zegler, in her West End debut, as Eva, Diego Andres Rodriguez as Che, James Olivas as Juan Perón, Aaron Lee Lambert as Agustín Magaldi, and Bella Brown as The Mistress/Alternate Eva.

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