Video: Watch First Production Footage of SCHMIGADOON! on Broadway

Welcome to Schmigadoon! First video footage of the new Broadway production has been released, showing Sara Chase, Alex Brightman, Ana Gasteyer, Brad Oscar, McKenzie Kurtz, and more in action. The new highlights show a variety of scenes from the musical while the cast sings the title number.

The production celebrated its opening night on Monday, April 20 at the Nederlander Theatre. Read the reviews here.

Schmigadoon! follows Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wander into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

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