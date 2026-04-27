City Center's BAT BOY Revival Records New Cast Album

City Center's recent production of Bat Boy the Musical has recorded a new cast album! A new video shows Taylor Trensch (Bat Boy), Kerry Butler (Meredith Parker), Christopher Sieber (Dr. Parker), and Gabi Carrubba (Shelley Parker) inside the recording studio for the upcoming release.

The album was recorded several months after the production played its final performance in November 2025. A release date is being kept under wraps.

The album will highlight the new production's several brand-new songs, revised book by the original creators, and expanded orchestrations by O’Keefe and Ben Green. This revival delves deeper into the musical’s themes of identity, acceptance, and the healing power of love.

While a complete cast for the upcoming album has not yet been formally announced, the production also starred Tom McGowan (Sheriff Reynolds), Jacob Ming-Trent (Reverend Hightower), Marissa Rosen (Daisy), Colin Trudell (Charley), Andrew Durand (Rick Taylor), Mary Faber (Lorraine), Alan H Green (Bud), Evan Harrington (Ned), John-Michael Lyles (Ron Taylor/Rancher), Alex Newell (The God Pan), Olivia Puckett (Ruthie Taylor/Rancher), Rema Webb (Maggie), and Marissa Jaret Winokur (Mrs. Taylor).

Bat Boy: The Musical is inspired by a popular tabloid article from the 1990s and gained cult classic status when it premiered Off-Broadway in 2001. Directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers with Music Director Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

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