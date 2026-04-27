Last Surviving Original OKLAHOMA! Cast Member Bambi Linn Turns 100

Bambi Linn, the last surviving cast member of the original Broadway cast of Oklahoma!, has turned 100-years-old. The now-retired American dancer, choreographer, and actress celebrated her 100th birthday on on April 26, 2026.

At the age of 17, she made her Broadway debut in the original production of Oklahoma! (1943). With the death of actor George S. Irving in 2016, she became the last surviving cast member of the original opening night cast of Oklahoma!

Born Bambina Aennchen Linnemeier on April 26, 1926, Bambi Linn trained extensively with noted choreographer Agnes De Mille.

De Mille used her again as Louise in Carousel (1945) as Louise, the daughter who gets slapped causing her father's return to purgatory, for which she earned a Theatre World Award. Linn repeated the role in the 1957 revival at City Center. Her other Broadway credits include the title role in Alice in Wonderland (1947) and Blanche in I Can Get It for You Wholesale (1962). Linn, who was a guest soloist with American Ballet Theatre, continued making occasional stage appearances until the early 1980s.

In the 1950s, Linn was best known as half of a ballroom dance team with her first husband, dancer Rod Alexander (né Burke). The two made frequent appearances on TV's Your Show of Shows, The Colgate Comedy Hour, Toast of the Town, and Max Liebman Presents, and others. Linn made only one film appearance: as the fantasy Laurey in the extended "Dream Ballet" sequence in Oklahoma! (1955). She and Alexander created a similar dream ballet for the live 1955 broadcast of The Desert Song.

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