THE LION KING North American Tour Celebrates 24th Anniversary

The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King is celebrating its 24th anniversary today, Monday, April 27 in Norfolk, where the production begins a three-week return engagement on Thursday, April 30 at Chrysler Hall, playing through Sunday, May 17.

Since launching in April 2002, The Lion King North American tour has welcomed over 28 million theatergoers, making it the longest-running and most-attended Broadway tour in North American history. During the past 24 years, the record-breaking tour has employed hundreds of theater professionals, played over 10,000 performances during 286 engagements in 97 cities. Few tours in theater history have achieved anything like its reach or impact.

The production features Peter Hargrave (Scar), David D’Lancy Wilson (Mufasa), Zama Magudulela (Rafiki), Nick Cordileone (Timon), Nick LaMedica (Zazu), Danny Grumich (Pumbaa), Gilbert Domally (Simba), Thembelihle Cele (Nala), Forest VanDyke (Banzai), Martina Sykes (Shenzi), Sam Linda (Ed), Wiliam John Austin (Standby Scar, & Pumbaa) and Thom Christopher Warren (Standby Scar, Zazu, Timon & Pumbaa).

Zama Magudulela as Rafiki

The role of “Young Simba” is alternated between Aaron Chao and Josiah Watson and the role of “Young Nala” is alternated between Journey Compas and Marley Gomes.

Rounding out the cast are Kayla Rose Aimable, Ellen Akashi, Aja Simone Baitey, Eric Bean, Jr., Vernon Brooks III, Shaquelle Charles, Reoagile Choabi, Daniela Cobb, Lyric Danae, Maurice Dawkins, Cedrick Ekra, Camryn Hampton, Quiana Onrae’l Holmes, Valériane Louisy Louis Joseph, Joel Karie, Gabisile Manana, Keyveontae’ Martin, Morgan Reed McDaniel, Justin Mensah, Aaron Nelson, Yuka Notsuka, Sicelo Ntshangase, Sayiga Eugene Peabody, Poseletso Sejosingoe, Jennifer Theriot, Brena K. Thomas, Courtney Thomas, Ben Toomer, Denzel Tsopnang, and Jordan Nicole Willis.

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