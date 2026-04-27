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Video: John Cameron Mitchell Takes Final Bow in OH, MARY!

John-Andrew Morrison and Jenn Harris also took their final bows.

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John Cameron Mitchell said goodbye to the "Bratty Curls" on Sunday, taking his final bow in Oh, Mary! on Broadway. A new video shows the Hedwig & the Angry Inch icon's final bow as 'Mary Todd Lincoln,' along with John-Andrew Morrison as ‘Mary’s Husband,' and Jenn Harris as ‘Mary’s Chaperone.’

Mitchell joined the company in February, alongside Simu Liu as 'Mary's Teacher.'

Maya Rudolph will be taking over the role of 'Mary Todd Lincoln' on April 28, joining the company alongside returning cast members Phillip James Brannon (‘Mary’s Husband’), Cheyenne Jackson (‘Mary’s Teacher’), and Bianca Leigh (‘Mary’s Chaperone’). The join the company for a limited 8-week engagement through Saturday, June 20. 

Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht will continue performances with the company as ‘Mary’s Husband’s Assistant.’ Hannah Solow, Martin Landry, and Julian Manjerico complete the company on Broadway.

Written by 2025 Tony Award winning original star Cole Escola, and directed by 2025 Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton, Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week. Oh, Mary! has since broken its own box office record twelve times, and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. 

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