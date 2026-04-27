HAZBIN HOTEL Renewed for a Fifth and Final Season at Prime Video





Hazbin Hotel is back for a fifth outing of more hellish, musical adventures. The animated musical comedy series, Hazbin Hotel, has been renewed for a fifth and final season. The show hails from creator Vivienne Medrano, A24, and FOX Entertainment’s Bento Box Entertainment, and streams on Prime Video.

Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggi, and their first test subject, adult-film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality.

The series features a star-studded voice cast, many of whom are known for their work on Broadway. Voice talent during the first two seasons includes Erika Henningsen, Stephanie Beatriz, Keith David, Kimiko Glenn, Blake Roman, Amir Talai, Alex Brightman, Christian Borle, Jeremy Jordan, Jessica Vosk, Joel Perez, Lilli Cooper, Krystina Alabado, Patrick Stump, Darren Criss, Shoba Narayan, Patina Miller, Liz Callaway, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Durand, Kevin Del Aguila, Daphne Rubin-Vega and Alex Newell.

Created by Vivienne Medrano, Hazbin Hotel is based on her popular animated pilot, which was released on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 120 million views and a devoted worldwide fan base. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Medrano about Season 2 here.

“I’m so thankful for how Prime Video has championed our vision at SpindleHorse, and I’m grateful for their partnership and commitment to bringing Hazbin Hotel to its epic conclusion,” said Medrano. “I’m so excited for fans to see how this story ends.”

The Hazbin Hotel universe continued to expand beyond the screen in 2025, with Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the live concert took place on October 20, at New York’s historic Majestic Theatre in connection with the Season Two premiere screening. Check out photos from the concert event, now available to stream on Prime Video.

The first half of the fifteen-episode third season of Helluva Boss will premiere on Prime Video in the Fall of 2026. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Three will premiere in 2027. Helluva Boss and Hazbin Hotel make up the popular Hellaverse universe.

Hazbin Hotel’s second season premiered on October 29, 2025 on Prime Video. Vivienne Medrano serves as executive producer and directed all episodes. Dana Tafoya-Cameron serves as executive producer. Hazbin Hotel is produced by Oscar- and Emmy-winning A24 and FOX Entertainment’s Emmy Award-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Prime Video

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