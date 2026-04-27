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Photos: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE Cast Walks the Red Carpet on Opening Night

Joe Turner's Come and Gone stars Taraji P. Henson, Cedric “The Entertainer”, and more.

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The Barrymore Theatre was the place to be on Saturday night, when August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone officially opened on Broadway. Directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen, the revival is led by Taraji P. Henson as 'Bertha Holly' and Cedric "The Entertainer" as 'Seth Holly.' Check out photos of the cast and creative team as they celebrate the special occasion on the red carpet.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as 'Bynum Walker,' Joshua Boone as 'Herald Loomis,' Maya Boyd as 'Molly Cunningham,' Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of 'Zonia Loomis,' Abigail Onwunali as 'Martha Loomis,' Bradley Stryker as 'Rutherford Selig,' Tripp Taylor as 'Jeremy Furlow,' Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of 'Reuben Scott,' and Nimene Sierra Wureh as 'Mattie Campbell.' Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.

Joe Turner's Come and Gone is the second installment in Wilson's American Century Cycle - his groundbreaking ten-play series chronicling the African American experience in each decade of the 20th century. This long-awaited revival brings Wilson's enduring legacy back to Broadway, reaffirming the urgent, timeless relevance of his work.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Duncan Stewart, CSA 

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