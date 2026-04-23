Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 23, 2026- BEACHES Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 23, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theater lovers! Here's a recap of yesterday's highlights from BroadwayWorld. 🌟 We have an insightful discussion about the current state of the theater industry featuring a panel of industry experts. If opening nights are your thing, don't miss the inside scoop from FALLEN ANGELS, starring Rose Byrne and Kelli O'Hara! Plus, celebrate the curtain call of newcomers Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis in JUST IN TIME. Don't miss a beat and dive into these stories.
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Thursday, April 23
The Rocky Horror Show opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Joe Turner's Come and Gone opens on Broadway
Sunday, February 26
The Lost Boys opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: What Is the State of the Theater Industry? Experts Weigh In
What is the state of the theater industry in 2026? A panel of New York theater professionals came together earlier this month with SAG-AFTRA Foundation to talk about just that, in a conversation moderated by BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. Watch in this video?
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Video: Inside Opening Night of FALLEN ANGELS with Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara & More!
The Todd Haimes Theatre was the place to be on Sunday night, where Noël Coward's Fallen Angels, directed by Scott Ellis, officially opened on Broadway. Watch in this video as the whole cast and creative team celebrate opening night!
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Photos: Jeremy Jordan & Carrie St. Louis Take First Bows in JUST IN TIME
It was a big night at the Circle in the Square Theatre yesterday. The Broadway production of Just In Time just welcomed some new stars as Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis joined the cast. Check out photos here!
|Must Watch
| Video: JUST IN TIME Standby Matthew Magnusson Performs Knicks Halftime Show
by Michael Major
Just In Time standby Matthew Magnusson stepped into the spotlight for a special halftime show at Madison Square Garden! Magnusson performed the Bobby Darin hit 'Mack the Knife' at halftime of the Knicks game. Watch the video!. (more...)
| Video: Watch a Promo for THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD with Hugh Jackman
by Josh Sharpe
A new promo is here for A24's The Death of Robin Hood, starring Hugh Jackman. The Tony winner plays the famed outlaw in the film, though the folklore figure is now depicted as an aging man full of regrets about his past life of crime and murder.. (more...)
| Video: Taylor Louderman Sings 'World Burn' From MEAN GIRLS at Nashville Concert
by Michael Major
Watch a video of Taylor Louderman singing 'World Burn' at a concert in Nashville on Saturday. The Mean Girls the Musical alum performed the powerhouse song at Off Broadway: That's So High School at Hutton Hotel.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet
by Bruce Glikas
Schmigadoon!, Broadway's newest musical, has officially opened at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more about the show and check out photos from the red carpet here!. (more...)
| Photos: THE BALUSTERS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
The world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Kenny Leon, is now open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Black Ensemble Theater has promoted Daryl D. Brooks to Artistic Director, and revealed and the opening of a new 150-seat Studio Theater, rehearsal room and dressing room as the second phase of the Free to BE Village.. (more...)
Industry Reading of THESE BLUE NEW HAMPSHIRE NIGHTS Will Be Performed at Hunter College
by Stephi Wild
Hunter College's MFA Playwriting Program will present a developmental reading of THESE BLUE NEW HAMPSHIRE NIGHTS by Jack Becker, directed by Kleban Prize winner Phillip Christian Smith, featuring a cast that includes Keith Randolph Smith.. (more...)
Agent Jessica Polsky & Coach Robert Russell to Host Global Virtual Acting Seminar
by Chloe Rabinowitz
International talent agent Jessica Polsky and master acting coach Robert Russell will present a hybrid in-person and virtual seminar open to actors worldwide, covering casting insights, agent relations, and performance technique.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Nicole Rosky
Performances are underway for the new stage adaptation of James M. Cain's Double Indemnity, starring Mischa Barton in her UK stage debut. Inspired by Billy Wilder’s legendary film noir masterpiece. Check out what the critics are saying.... (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis announced a new Diamond Anniversary Concert Series featuring Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller, and nominees Megan Hilty and Jeremy Jordan, with subscriptions going on sale soon.. (more...)
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS Season 11 Lineup Revealed
by Josh Sharpe
The cast of queens joining RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 11 has been revealed. Season 11 makes its debut on Paramount+ with a two-episode premiere on Friday, May 8.. (more...)
Nick Jonas Sets Limited East Coast Dates for 'A Night with Nick'
by Josh Sharpe
Following the release of his solo album Sunday Best earlier this year, performer Nick Jonas will embark on a special run of intimate performances titled “A Night With Nick,” set to hit six cities on the East Coast this June. . (more...)
Josh Groban Engaged to Natalie McQueen After Disneyland Proposal
by Michael Major
Josh Groban has shared photos form his engagement to Natalie McQueen. The couple, who first announced their relationship in 2023, took to Instagram to share the news after Groban proposed in Disneyland.. (more...)
Raúl Esparza and Helen J Shen Will Announce 70th Annual Drama Desk Nominations Next Week
by Stephi Wild
Raúl Esparza and Helen J Shen will announce the 70th Annual Drama Desk Awards nominations next week. Learn more about the upcoming event and the awards ceremony here!. (more...)
BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP Set for June at Hammerstein Ballroom
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Broadway Bares will return with a seductive spy twist at Broadway Bares: License to Strip, an espionage-inspired edition of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ annual event.. (more...)
Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin Will Make London Stage Debuts in HIT MACHINE
by Stephi Wild
Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin will make their London stage debuts in the world premiere of HIT MACHINE, a darkly comic sibling drama with original music by Ben Harper, at Soho Theatre.. (more...)
BEACHES Partners With 'Born this Way Foundation' to Launch Kindness and Mental Health Initiative
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Beaches, A New Musical, is partnering with Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, as part of the Generation Be There campaign.. (more...)
Photos: Luke Evans Visits TITANIQUE on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Luke Evans, who is making his Broadway debut this season in the role of “Frank-N-Furter” in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, recently paid a visit to Titanique. Check out photos here!. (more...)
American Dream Will Open 3000-Seat Performing Arts Center
by Stephi Wild
American Dream, the mall and entertainment center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will open a performing arts center this spring. The venue will feature 3,000 seats, and will be the host to cultural programming, comedy, theater, and live concerts.. (more...)
Matthew Saldívar to Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Matthew Saldívar will join The Great Gatsby on Broadway. Saldívar joins the show’s principal cast, which also features original star and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney and more.. (more...)
What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2026 Tony Awards?
by Sidney Paterra
Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, announced the nominees for the 2025-26 season. What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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