Nick Jonas Sets 'A Night with Nick' East Coast Performances

Following the release of his solo album Sunday Best earlier this year, performer Nick Jonas will embark on a special run of intimate performances titled “A Night With Nick,” set to hit six cities on the East Coast this June.

The limited series of shows will showcase songs from Sunday Best alongside fan-favorite tracks from his discography, and more for a live fan experience. Artist pre-sale will begin Thursday, April 23, from 10:00 am ET - 10:00 pm ET. General ticket on-sale begins Friday, April 24, at 10:00 am ET here.

On Sunday Best, Jonas returns with his first solo project in nearly five years. Jonas draws from significant life chapters, both celebratory and challenging, that he’s faced over the past year, along with the new perspective he’s gained as both a husband and father. Sonically, Jonas draws inspiration from his musical roots and early years singing in church choirs.

“A Night With Nick” Dates

June 04 – Niagara Falls, NY – Fallsview Casino Resort

June 06 – Hanover, MD – The HALL at Live!

June 07 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

June 10 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

June 11 – Danville, VA – The Pantheon at Caesars Virginia

June 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock

About Nick Jonas

A singer, songwriter, actor, and producer, Jonas began his career on stage at the age of eight, booking his first gig as Tiny Tim in an off-Broadway production of A Christmas Carol in 2000 at Madison Square Garden. He went on to perform in theatrical productions of Annie Get Your Gun (2001), Beauty and the Beast (2002), Les Misérables (2003), The Sound of Music (2003), How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2012), The Last Five Years (2025), and more.

His 2014 self-titled album yielded the triple-platinum “Jealous,” double-platinum “Chains,” and gold-certified “Levels.” Its 2016 follow-up, Last Year Was Complicated, spawned the anthem “Close” [feat. Tove Lo] and brought his streams into the billions. That same year, he was also honored with the Hal David Starlight Award by the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Jonas was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for his co-written song “Home” from the 2017 animated film Ferdinand.

Onscreen, he starred in The Good Half and the upcoming Power Ballad alongside actor Paul Rudd. He will also star in the upcoming filmed production of the Broadway musical Jersey Boys. Other screen credits include Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Ugly Dolls, Midway, Jumanji: The Next Level, Chaos Walking, and, most recently, A Very Jonas Christmas Movie.

Photo Credit: Billy Kidd



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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