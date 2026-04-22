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Video: JUST IN TIME Standby Matthew Magnusson Performs Knicks Halftime Show

Just In Time is the latest Broadway show to deliver a halftime performance at Madison Square Garden, following SIX and The Great Gatsby.

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Just in Time standby Matthew Magnusson stepped into the spotlight for a special halftime show at Madison Square Garden! Magnusson performed the Bobby Darin hit "Mack the Knife" at halftime of the Knicks game.

The performance took place at the second game of the NBA playoffs, between the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. 

The halftime show follows recent Broadway performances at the famed sports and entertainment venue, including SIX the Musical (watch here) and The Great Gatsby (watch here).

Just in Time on Broadway recently welcomed Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis to its cast. Watch them perform at their first show here.

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.  Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” 

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