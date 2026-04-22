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Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase, now playing at the Nederlander Theatre.

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Schmigadoon!, Broadway's newest musical, has officially opened at the Nederlander Theatre. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

Read the reviews for Schmigadoon! here.

Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase as Josh Skinner and Melissa Gimble, a couple who accidentally wanders into Schmigadoon – the magical town where every day is a musical. Everybody has a song for everything, the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, and the only bridge out of town leads nowhere. Melissa and Josh soon discover the only way to escape is by finding true love—which may or may not be with each other.

The musical also stars Saturday Night Live alum Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada reprising her role of Florence Menlove, Tony Award-nominee Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend, Max Clayton as Danny BaileyMcKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the company are Afra HinesBecca PetersenBrandon BlockClyde AlvesJess LeProttoJoshua BurrageKaleigh CroninKeven QuillonKimberly ImmanuelLauralyn McclellandLyrica WoodruffMaria BriggsMiles McNicollNathan LucrezioRichard Riaz YoderShina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

 Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson Odom

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Mark Sonnenblick

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Patrick Page and Paige Davis

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Ana Gasteyer as "September L. Davis"

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Ana Gasteyer as "September L. Davis"

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Maya Rudolph and Cecily Strong

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Clyde Lawrence and Gracie Lawrence

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Aaron Tveit

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Aaron Tveit

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Ericka Hunter Yang and Aaron Tveit

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cecily Strong and Kevin Aeh

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Clyde Lawrence and Alex Timbers

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Betsy Wolfe and Kate Bailey

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Alex Moffat and Caroline Rau

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lorne Michaels

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Tina Fey

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cecily Strong

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Pauly

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Samantha Pauly

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noah J. Ricketts

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noah J. Ricketts

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noah J. Ricketts and Samantha Pauly

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Noah J. Ricketts and Samantha Pauly

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Adrienne Warren

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jesse Eisenberg

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Julie Klausner

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Julie Klausner

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Katie Rose Clarke

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Maya Rudolph

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Maya Rudolph

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Tony Marion and Scott Pask

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Nicolette Robinson Odom

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Robyn Hurder

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Stark Sands

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez, Jeff Richmond and Tina Fey

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Michael Thurber

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cody Renard

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cody Renard

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Christine Schwarzman, Hal Goldberg and Team

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Christine Schwarzman and Lorne Michaels

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Caroline Maroney, Lorne Michaels and Micah Frank

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Lorne Michaels and Cinco Paul

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Brian Stokes Mitchell and Dori Berinstein

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Keven Quillon and Morgan Marcell

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Keven Quillon and Morgan Marcell

Photos: Neil Patrick Harris, Tina Fey, and More on the SCHMIGADOON! Opening Night Red Carpet Image
Cinco Paul and Family

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Opening Night Coverage

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