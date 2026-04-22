Photos: Jeremy Jordan & Carrie St. Louis Take First Bows in JUST IN TIME

It was a big night at the Circle in the Square Theatre yesterday. The Broadway production of Just in Time just welcomed some new stars as Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis joined the cast. Go inside the basement of Wicked below as the new stars take their first bows and watch their first performances.

Jordan succeeds Matthew Morrison in the role of Bobby Darin, with St. Louis stepping into the shoes of Sandra Dee.

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed. Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.”

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson

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