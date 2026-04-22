 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Jeremy Jordan & Carrie St. Louis Take First Bows in JUST IN TIME

Jordan succeeds Matthew Morrison as 'Bobby Darin".

By:
Powered by Ticketmaster
Get Show Info Show Info
Tix From $89
Cast
Photos
Videos

It was a big night at the Circle in the Square Theatre yesterday. The Broadway production of Just in Time just welcomed some new stars as Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan and Carrie St. Louis joined the cast. Go inside the basement of Wicked below as the new stars take their first bows and watch their first performances. 

Jordan succeeds Matthew Morrison in the role of Bobby Darin, with St. Louis stepping into the shoes of Sandra Dee. 

Just in Time is a musical about the legendary singer Bobby Darin whose short but remarkable life took him from teen idol to global sensation, inspiring generations of performers who followed.  Audiences are transported into an intimate, swinging nightclub complete with a live band, a stellar ensemble cast, and iconic Bobby Darin hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash," and “Dream Lover.” 

Photo Credit: Nicole Wilson 

Get Just in Time Tickets From $89

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Shop

BroadwayWorld Merch

Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more

Just In Time Logo Pin Just In Time Logo Pin Shop item
Just In Time Jeremy Jordan Magnet Just In Time Jeremy Jordan Magnet Shop item

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts
Show Info From $89