Video: Taylor Louderman Sings 'World Burn' From MEAN GIRLS at Nashville Concert

Seven years after starring as Regina George on Broadway, Taylor Louderman sang "World Burn" at a concert in Nashville on Saturday. The Mean Girls the Musical alum performed the powerhouse song at Off Broadway: That's So High School at Hutton Hotel.

"Off Broadway: That's So High School" was the eighth installment in the widely-celebrated Off Broadway at the Hutton series, featuring songs from musicals like "Grease," "Mean Girls," "Heathers," "High School Musical," "Bring It On", "Dear Evan Hansen" and more.

Rachel Potter (Glinda in the "Wicked" national tour, Wednesday in "The Addams Family" on Broadway) hosted the evening, with Chris Brent Davis serving as musical director. Joining Louderman to perform was Elle McLemore, Jelani Remy, and Marty Thomas. Also included was TikTok star Jada Wasserman, Carolina Rial ("The Voice") and local Nashville actors Dustin Davis and Erin McCracken.

Louderman was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls the Musical. She played the role when the show had its world premiere at The National Theatre in Washington D.C., playing a sold-out run in 2017.

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