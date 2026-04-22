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Photos: THE BALUSTERS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows

The Balusters stars Anika Noni Rose, Richard Thomas, and more.

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The world premiere of The Balusters, a new play by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon, is now open at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows below!

Read the reviews for The Balusters here.

The Balusters features Drama Desk Award winner Marylouise Burke as Penny Buell; Kayli Carter as Willow Gibbons; Ricardo Chavira as Isaac Rosario; Emmy Award nominee Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Brooks Duncan; Drama Desk Award nominee Margaret Colin as Ruth Ackerman; Michael Esper as Alan Kirby; Maria-Christina Oliveras as Luz Baccay; Tony Award winner Anika Noni Rose as Kyra Marshall; Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as Elliott Emerson, and Jeena Yi as Melissa Han.

The Balusters is a raucous, wild ride through a small community with big feelings. The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block. 

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

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