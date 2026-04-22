BROADWAY BARES: LICENSE TO STRIP Set for June at Hammerstein Ballroom

Broadway Bares will return with a seductive spy twist at Broadway Bares: License to Strip, an espionage-inspired edition of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ annual event.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: step inside NYC’s Hammerstein Ballroom as 200 dancers go fully undercover - then gloriously uncovered - in larger-than-life production numbers on Sunday, June 21, 2026, in two performances at 9:30 pm and midnight.

From coquettishly covert encounters to flirty, full-throttle reveals, this espionage-filled extravaganza turns every double entendre into a double agent.

Broadway Bares is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. This beloved annual celebration provides meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.

Tickets for Broadway Bares start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show, a backstage tour and an invitation to a private cocktail party hosted by Jerry Mitchell, Broadway Bares’ Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat to either performance, a backstage tour and access to the final “un-dress” rehearsal the evening of the show. Both VIP packages are also available as add-ons for floor ticket holders.

Kellen Stancil, a Broadway Bares veteran and resident dance supervisor for the national tour of The Lion King, returns to direct. Joining Stancil as associate director is Paula DeLuise, with assistant director Savannah Joy Cobb. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Broadway Bares director and performer, are executive producers.

The choreographers, alongside Stancil, DeLuise and Cobb, are John Alix, Mike Baerga, Jessica Castro, Armando Farfan Jr., Billy Griffin, Miles Keeney, Nick Kenkel, Tanner Lane, Reed Luplau, Sarah Meahl, Jenny Oehlwein, Julius Anthony Rubio and Shani Talmor.

Last year’s edition took audiences on an over-the-rainbow romp down the yellow brick road. Broadway Bares: Come Out, Come Out raised a record $2.4 million, bringing Bares’ lifetime total to more than $31 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has awarded more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

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