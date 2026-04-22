Josh Radnor and Noah Galvin Will Make London Stage Debuts in HIT MACHINE

Josh Radnor (‘Ted Mosby' on the Emmy-nominated TV series How I Met Your Mother) and Noah Galvin (Evan in Dear Evan Hansen) are to make their London stage debut in the world premiere of the play Hit Machine by Jonathan Caren at Soho Theatre. Performances will run Wednesday 8 July - Saturday 15 August.

Hit Machine is a darkly comic sibling drama about two estranged brothers - one a record mogul, the other an aspiring musician - whose reunion ignites a volatile battle over family history, buried resentments, and who gets to tell the truth about the life that shaped them. Driven by the same childhood wounds, the brothers are forced into a final collaboration in which the ultimate truth can only expressed through a song Featuring original music by three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ben Harper, Hit Machine is an intimate, explosive story about brotherhood, male violence and the price of turning pain into art…

Hit Machine was a finalist for the Eugene O'Neill's 2025 National Playwright's Conference and selected for IAMA's New Works Fest and The Working Theater's inaugural Stage Left Festival.

Jonathan Caren said, “I'm interested in the way pop music can be manufactured and yet still hit something raw in us. While the play is about songwriting, it is also about the ways men handle shame, or even build entire identities around it.”

Biographies

Josh Radnor is a filmmaker, actor, and musician best known for his nine-season run as the star of the Emmy-winning How I Met Your Mother. He wrote and directed two feature films (happythankyoumoreplease & Liberal Arts) both of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, the former winning the 2010 Audience Award. Recent TV: Hunters (opposite Al Pacino) and the critically acclaimed Fleishman Is in Trouble. On stage he most recently starred in the world premiere of Itamar Moses' Pulitzer Prize-nominated The Ally at The Public Theater for which he received a Lucille Lortel nomination, Richard Greenberg's The Babylon Line at Lincoln Center, and the Broadway production of Ayad Akhtar's Pulitzer Prize winning play Disgraced. He made his Broadway debut in 2002 in The

Graduate opposite Kathleen Turner and Alicia Silverstone. He released two indie-folk albums with Aussie musician Ben Lee as Radnor & Lee. His releases as a solo artist include One More Then I'll Let You Go, Eulogy: Volume 1 & Volume 2.

Noah Galvin is an actor, singer, writer, and producer. He wrote, produced, and starred in Theater Camp, which Noah co-wrote alongside Ben Platt, Molly Gordon, and Nick Lieberman. The musical comedy film premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Award for Ensemble. For his role as ‘Glenn', Noah received a Best Supporting Performance nomination at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards. He was the second actor to star as Evan in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, taking over from Ben Platt, whom he married in 2024. His other Broadway credits include Ogie in Waitress. He also starred in a one night only 50th anniversary concert of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. On TV's The Good Doctor he played ‘Dr. Asher Wolke'.

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