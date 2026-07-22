Exclusive: Watch the BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL West End Trailer

The ghost with the most has officially taken over the West End! Take an exclusive first look at the official trailer for Beetlejuice the Musical, now playing at the Prince Edward Theatre in London. The hit musical is currently playing through Saturday, April 17, 2027.

The cast features David Fynn as Beetlejuice, Hannah Nordberg as Lydia Deetz, David Hunter as Adam and Barbara Maitland, Alasdair Harvey as Charles Deetz, Chasity Crisp as Maxine Dean / Juno, and Richard Frame as Otho, Irvine Iqbal as Maxie Dean, Rachel Macdougall as Girl Scout and Vanessa Aurora Sierra as Miss Argentina.

The company is completed by Jemma Alexander, Samuel Bangs, Natasha Cayabyab, Chris Draper, Harley Emmitt, Catherine McCormick, Robbie McMillan, Kieran Mellish, Elliott Parry, Jacob Smith, Adam Taylor, Tyler Timmins and Issie Wilman.

Following three hit Broadway runs, Beetlejuice officially crosses the pond this year, making its West End debut at London's Prince Edward Theatre, where it plays a strictly limited run from Wednesday 20 May, 2026 – Saturday 17 April, 2027.

Based on Tim Burton's movie classic, the musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He's dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

The West End production resurrects its Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers.

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