Video: Inside Opening Night of FALLEN ANGELS with Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara & More

The Todd Haimes Theatre was the place to be on Sunday night, where Noël Coward's Fallen Angels, directed by Scott Ellis, officially opened on Broadway. The limited engagement will continue through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

The production stars Golden Globe-winner and Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll.” They are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.” The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop who round out the cast as the understudies.

"It's been such a fun and fast and furious ride," O'Hara told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge on opening night. "We began and Rose was in California being nominated for an Oscar! The snowstorms kept us from starting rehearsals. We were trying to zoom! It was one of those things where we were just going to cross our fingers and go, and trust our teamwork, and our leadership, and this beautiful play that was written so long ago. It's kind of fallen into place in this gloriously relaxed way."

Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

"It's terrifying doing comedy because you immediately know if it's working or not," added Byrne. "So there's no mistake! Sometimes you fail. A lot of the times you fail... and that's, for me, is where you learn the most."

Watch in this video as the whole cast and creative team celebrate opening night!

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