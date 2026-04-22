Josh Groban Engaged to Natalie McQueen After Disneyland Proposal

Josh Groban has announced his engagement to Natalie McQueen. The couple, who first announced their relationship in 2023, took to Instagram to share the news after Groban proposed in Disneyland.

"MY Best Friend SAID YES," Groban wrote. "Sharing this life with you is my happiest place, [Natalie]. Thank you [Disney Weddings] for helping make the best day of our lives (so far) so magical."

The Instagram post shows the couple celebrating their engagement in Disneyland, as well as showing off McQueen's ring in front of a special "Congratulations" cake.

Bernadette Peters, Betsy Wolfe, Deborah Cox, Lea Salonga, Judy Kuhn, Danny Burstein, and more took to the comments section of the post to congratulate the couple.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Groban returned to Broadway in Sweeney Todd. His screen credits include Glee, The Office, Crazy, Stupid, Love and Netflix’s The Good Cop, as well as starring as the Beast in ABC’s Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration. See upcoming tour dates, Las Vegas residency performances, and more here.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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