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Matthew Saldívar to Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Saldívar is stepping into the role of Meyer Wolfsheim during original cast member Eric Anderson’s temporary leave of absence from the musical.

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Matthew Saldívar to Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway

Matthew Saldívar (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Saint Joan, Grease) will join The Great Gatsby on Broadway on Monday, May 11 at 7:00PM as Meyer Wolfsheim, stepping into the role during original cast member Eric Anderson’s temporary leave of absence to appear in Moulin Rouge!.

Saldívar joins the show’s principal cast, which also features original star and Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada as Daisy Buchanan, Reeve Carney as Jay Gatsby, Olivier Award nominee Corbin Bleu as Nick Carraway, original cast member Samantha Pauly as Jordan Baker, and Broadway favorites John Behlmann as Tom Buchanan, Linedy Genao as Myrtle Wilson, and Charlie Pollock as George Wilson

The story follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. 

Matthew Saldívar

Matthew Saldívar made his Broadway debut originating the role of Sammy in The Wedding Singer.  He was the original Kenickie in the last Broadway revival of Grease and originated the roles of Johnny Sandwich in Honeymoon in Vegasand Alfonse Mucha in Bernhardt/Hamlet.   Other principal roles on Broadway include Black Stache in Peter and the Starcatcher; JUNK and Act One for Lincoln Center Theater; Saint Joan; and A Streetcar Named Desire.  He played Luther Billis in the first national tour of the Lincoln Center Theater production of Bartlett Sher’s South Pacific.

Matthew Saldívar to Join THE GREAT GATSBY on Broadway Image
Noah Galvin & Matthew Saldívar in The Reservoir

He has appeared extensively Off-Broadway including as Hermes in Hadestown at New York Theatre Workshop.  Regional credits include Nathan Detroit in Guys and Dolls for Pittsburgh CLO, Ebenezer Scrooge in The Guthrie Theater’s new production of A Christmas Carol and Marc Bruni’s production of Guys and Dolls at The Kennedy Center.  Recently he appeared in Jake Brasch’s The Reservoir at The Atlantic Theater Company, Henrik Ibsen’s The Wild Duck at Theatre for a New Audience’s co-production with The Shakespeare Theatre Company, and in Arin Arbus’s acclaimed production of The Merchant of Venice at The Royal Lyceum Theatre in Edinburgh, Scotland.

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