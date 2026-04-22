BEACHES Partners With 'Born this Way Foundation' to Launch Kindness and Mental Health Initiative

Beaches, A New Musical, is partnering with Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit organization co-founded by Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta, as part of the Generation Be There campaign, activating communities globally this Mental Health Awareness Month and beyond to encourage people to earn their Be There Certificate.

The partnership connects Beaches’ central theme of lifelong friendship with Born This Way Foundation’s mission to empower and inspire young people to build a kinder, braver world that supports their mental health.

At the heart of the initiative is the Be There Certificate, a free online mental health course created by Jack.org in partnership with Born This Way Foundation. Available in English, French, and Spanish, the Be There Certificate provides participants with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to support someone struggling with their mental health through the Be There 5 Golden Rules—recognizing signs of struggle, understanding one’s role in offering support, and helping connect others to help.

As part of the collaboration, Beaches, A New Musical and Born This Way Foundation will launch a Kindness Ambassador Giveaway, inviting fans who complete the Be There Certificate to enter for a chance to win two tickets to the 2026 Tony Awards as Beaches’ official Kindness Ambassadors.

Additionally, Born This Way Foundation will host a special post-show talkback at the Majestic Theatre titled:

“Be There: The Power of Friendship + Kindness”

The conversation will feature a Born This Way Foundation representative alongside members of the Beaches cast and/or creative team and will explore themes of friendship, chosen family, kindness as a tool for mental wellness, and how communities can better support young people. The talkback is anticipated to take place in May or June, aligned with the Tony Awards season.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, written by Iris Rainer Dart, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture. Co-directed by Lonny Price and Matt Cowart, this new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee (Jessica Vosk) and elegant Bertie (Kelli Barrett), who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials.

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