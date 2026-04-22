Photos: Luke Evans Visits TITANIQUE on Broadway

Luke Evans, who is making his Broadway debut this season in the role of “Frank-N-Furter” in Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show, recently paid a visit to Titanique. Following the performance, Evans posed with members of the cast backstage. Check out photos below!

Titanique, the musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is now playing at the St. James Theatre on Broadway.

The Broadway cast includes Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Jim Parsons as Ruth DeWitt Bukater, Melissa Barrera as Rose DeWitt Bukater, Deborah Cox as Molly Brown, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, Constantine Rousouli as Jack Dawson, John Riddle as Cal Hockley, and Layton Williams as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo, Polanco Jones, and Kristina Leopold appear as background vocalists, with Tess Marshall, Brad Greer, and Kyle Ramar Freeman serving as understudies.

Written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle, and Constantine Rousouli, Titanique reimagines the events of Titanic through the perspective of Dion, weaving the pop star’s songs into a comedic retelling of the story of Jack and Rose. Musical numbers include “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself,” and “To Love You More,” performed with a live band.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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