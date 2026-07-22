Video: Scott and Mark Hoying Make Cameo in TITANIQUE on Broadway





Scott and Mark Hoying joined the ship of dreams for a quick cameo! The new dads stepped onto the stage at Titanique, joining Constantine Rousouli and Melissa Barrera. Watch the video now, with the couple handing Rose the axe to help free Jack from being handcuffed to a pipe.

The Hoyings are part of the producing team of Titanique on Broadway, making their Broadway producing debut with the project. Titanique's co-producing team boasts an all-star lineup, including Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live,” Las Culturistas), Matt Rogers (Fire Island, Las Culturistas), and *NSYNC's Joey Fatone and JC Chasez.

Titanique is a musical comedy that reimagines the love story of Jack and Rose from the film Titanic, filtered through the perspective of Céline Dion, portrayed as a narrator who claims to have witnessed the doomed voyage firsthand. The show incorporates Dion's catalog of hit songs and leans into broad comedy, diva theatrics, and audience-pleasing spectacle. It won the Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, a distinction earned during its international run before transferring to Broadway.

The production began Off-Broadway before expanding to stages around the world and ultimately landing at Broadway Theatre for its largest run to date. The Broadway engagement marks the culmination of a journey described as going from a basement production to a global phenomenon.

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