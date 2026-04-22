American Dream Will Open 3000-Seat Performing Arts Center

American Dream, the mall and entertainment center in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will open a performing arts center this spring. The venue will feature 3,000 seats, and will be the host to cultural programming, comedy, theater, and live concerts.

The Dream Live Performing Arts Center will also serve as a setting for corporate events and private parties, NJBIZ reports.

The space will be located on Level 2 and 3 above the mall’s Garden Court. The venue will also feature VIP seating, luxury boxes and elevated hospitality offerings. Four bars will also be positioned across multiple levels.

The launch of the new venue will come ahead of the World Cup this summer. American Dream will roll out a series of entertainment offerings surrounding the event, including a 39-day fan festival, a small business marketplace, and new retail and immersive attractions.

Read the original story on NJBIZ and learn more about the Dream Live Performing Arts Center here.

About American Dream

American Dream is a retail and entertainment complex in the Meadowlands Sports Complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and is the second largest mall in the United States behind the Mall of America.

The complex features several theme parks, a water park, retail shopping, museums, exhibitions, a movie theater, escape rooms, and ice rink and much more.

The mall opened in four stages on October 25, 2019; December 5, 2019; October 1, 2020; and September 17, 2021.

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