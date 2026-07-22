Video: THE SAVIORS at Atlantic Theater Company





Get a first look at THE SAVIORS, the world premiere play running at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater, now in a limited engagement through August 15, 2026.

Written by Bubba Weiler and directed by Jack Serio, THE SAVIORS centers on two altar boys who cling to each other as a lost young man takes shelter in their church, setting off a crisis of faith, identity, and connection. The cast features Crystal Finn, Ivan Howe, Julius Rinzel, and Stanley Simons.

THE SAVIORS is part of Atlantic Theater Company's 2025-2026 40th Anniversary Season. Weiler and Serio previously collaborated on the acclaimed production WELL, I'LL LET YOU GO. Performances began July 8, with the production opening July 27 for a run through August 15 at the Linda Gross Theater in New York City.

BroadwayWorld previously published a first look at production photos from the world premiere, featuring the full cast in scenes from the Linda Gross Theater staging.

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