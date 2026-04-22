Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 22, 2026- THE BALUSTERS Opens On Broadway and More

Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Performs New Song 'Perfect Princess' at Disneyland

by Josh Sharpe

During the Disney-themed episode of American Idol on Monday, the cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland debuted “Perfect Princess,' a new song appearing in the upcoming fifth installment of the hit franchise. Watch the performance, filmed at California's Disneyland Resort. . (more...)

Video: Watch Isa Briones & Sepideh Moafi Announce the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

Isa Briones (Just in Time, The Pitt) and Sepideh Moafi (New Born, The Pitt) will host the live announcement of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations, on Tuesday, April 21 from the Museum of Broadway. The nominations announcement will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld. Check back at tomorrow to tune in!. (more...)