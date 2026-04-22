Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 22, 2026- THE BALUSTERS Opens On Broadway and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 22, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway fans! What a whirlwind of excitement and artistry we have for you today. On Broadway, gross figures took a slight dip this week, but the resilience of the theater remains unshaken. Catch all the details in our weekly Broadway grosses update. Don't miss out on rising star LJ Benet discussing his journey and experience with The Lost Boys. The magic of Cats was also on display as their Jellicle Ball cast graced Good Morning America with their stunning performance. Watch it here. And in exclusive news, Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'the Entertainer' bring life to the Broadway stage in August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone; check out the first-look photos here. Stay tuned for all this and more as we dive into today's Broadway news.
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Wednesday, April 22
Beaches opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Thursday, April 23
The Rocky Horror Show opens on Broadway
Saturday, February 25
Joe Turner's Come and Gone opens on Broadway
Sunday, February 26
The Lost Boys opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/19/26 - Total Gross of $39,084,851 - Grosses and Attendance Decrease
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/19/2026.
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Video: LJ Benet Is Finding Belonging on Broadway in THE LOST BOYS
Rising star LJ Benet is stepping into the spotlight as 'Michael Emerson' in one of the hottest new shows of this Broadway season, The Lost Boys. Watch in this video as he chats more about working with director Michael Arden, collaborating with his cast mates, and so much more.
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Video: CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL Cast Performs Flashy Dance Number on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
Watch the cast of Cats: The Jellicle Ball perform from the reimagined new production on Good Morning America, showing off the ballroom-inspired choreography from Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.
|Exclusive
by A.A. Cristi
August Wilson is back on Broadway and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at Joe Turner's Come and Gone, now in previews at Barrymore Theatre. Check out photos of the production.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Aaron Tveit Opens Up About Wardrobe Mishap During CHESS Performance
by Josh Sharpe
Aaron Tveit may be a Tony Award-winning performer, but he still faces challenges while treading the boards. Watch his visit to The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the Chess star shares a story about a wardrobe malfunction that happened during a performance of the revival.. (more...)
| Video: Watch the Final Trailer for MOTHER MARY with Anne Hathaway
by Josh Sharpe
Watch the final trailer for Mother Mary, the new psychosexual pop opera starring Anne Hathaway as a pop diva. The cast also includes Michaela Coel, Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, and FKA Twigs. . (more...)
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Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Cast Performs New Song 'Perfect Princess' at Disneyland
Video: Watch Isa Briones & Sepideh Moafi Announce the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations
|Hot Photos
| Photos: A CHORUS LINE Original Stars Receive Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award
by Jennifer Broski
The 1975 Original Ensemble of A Chorus Line recently was honored with the 2026 Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award. Check out photos of Kelly Bishop, Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, and Priscilla Lopez here!. (more...)
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Photos: FALLEN ANGELS Cast and Creatives Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet
Photos: Catherine Tate in Rehearsal For OH, MARY! in London
Photos: Rose Byrne, Kelli O'Hara, and the FALLEN ANGELS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
Moleskine and Wicked the Musical have recognized Girls Write Now as the 2026 recipient of the “EVERYONE DESERVES THE CHANCE TO FLY” grant. Learn more here!. (more...)
Director Julia Rosa Sosa Chaparro To Receive the 2026 Barbara Whitman Award From SDCF
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation revealed the recipient and four finalists for the 2026 Barbara Whitman Award. Julia Rosa Sosa Chaparro has been chosen to receive the 2026 Barbara Whitman Award.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
by Josh Sharpe
Reviews are in for Michael, the anticipated new biopic about music icon Michael Jackson. Starring Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the late musician, find out what critics are saying in our roundup below. . (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
The Muny announced the principal cast for HAIRSPRAY, opening its 108th season at Forest Park. Katy Geraghty and Richard Kind lead the production, which marks the show's return to the St. Louis stage for the first time since 2015.. (more...)
OUR TIME: THE LEMPICKA REUNION CONCERT Will Kick Off Pride At The Laurie Beechman Theatre
by A.A. Cristi
OUR TIME: The Lempicka Reunion Concert will be held at The Laurie Beechman Theatre to kick off Pride Month. The one-night event will feature original Broadway cast members of LEMPICKA, including Eden Espinosa.. (more...)
Regal Spotlighting Movie Musicals with New Screening Series This May
by Josh Sharpe
This May, Regal is showcasing theatrical showpieces with its Musical Mayhem series, with screenings of musicals like Chicago, Funny Girl, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia!, among others. Take a look at the full lineup and schedule below.. (more...)
David Byrne Adds New North American Dates to World Tour
by Josh Sharpe
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has added new 2026 shows to his world tour in support of his latest album, Who Is The Sky?. (more...)
THE LOST BOYS, MEXODUS, SCHMIGADOON!, and More Nominated For Outer Critics Circle Awards; Full List
by Stephi Wild
Isa Briones and Sepideh Moafi hosted the live announcement of the 2026 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations. Check out the full list of nominations here!. (more...)
Meryl Streep Eyes Return to Broadway With Martin Short
by Michael Major
Meryl Streep has expressed interest in returning to Broadway with Martin Short as her co-star! While chatting with Andy Cohen with the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Streep said that she and Short have chatted about starring on Broadway together.. (more...)
Mark Ballas Exits CHICAGO Mid-Performance Due to Illness: 'I Am Devastated'
by Michael Major
Mark Ballas was forced to step out of Monday's performance of Chicago on Broadway mid-show due to illness. After missing performances over the weekend due to illness, Ballas that after trying to return for act one, he apologized for having to leave.. (more...)
Sam Gold Will Direct CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Revival on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
A new revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set to come to Broadway next year, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Learn more here!. (more...)
Charlize Theron Says Timothée Chalamet Can Be Replaced By AI, But Not Live Performance
by Michael Major
Charlize Theron has branded Timothée Chalamet's recent remarks on ballet and opera as 'very reckless.' In a New York Times interview, she stated that AI will be able to do Chalamet's job in 10 years, but nothing can replace ballet and opera.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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"And so, lifting as we climb, onward and upward we go. "
- Suffs the Musical