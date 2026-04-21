Photos: A CHORUS LINE Original Stars Receive Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award

The 1975 Original Ensemble of A Chorus Line recently was honored with the 2026 Broadway Ensemble Legendary Award. In a special event held on Monday, April 20th at Avenue Brew Cafe, original stars Kelly Bishop, Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee, and Priscilla Lopez received their award and met with the press. Check out photos below!

The inaugural Broadway Ensemble Awards ceremony was held on Monday, April 6, 2026 at 6:30 p.m. at the Gerald W. Lynch Theater at John Jay College. The ceremony was hosted by Thayne Jasperson of the original Broadway cast of HAMILTON. Check out the full list of winners here.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

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