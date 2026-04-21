Review Roundup: Jaafar Jackson Stars as Michael Jackson in MICHAEL Biopic

Reviews are in for Michael, the anticipated new biopic about music icon Michael Jackson. Starring Michael's nephew Jaafar Jackson as the late musician, find out what critics are saying in our roundup below.

The movie will be available in theaters for limited Early Access screenings on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before its nationwide release on April 24. Check out photos from the star-studded Los Angeles premiere.

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of the influential artist. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his talent as the lead of The Jackson 5 to his pursuit of becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The movie highlights both his life off-stage and some of his best-known performances from his early solo career.

The cast includes Broadway alum Colman Domingo and Nia Long as Michael's parents, along with Miles Teller, Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, and Kendrick Sampson. Larenz Tate and Kat Graham will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and Diana Ross, respectively. It is directed by Antoine Fuqua from a script by John Logan.

Pete Hammond, Deadline: "For all its attributes, Michael doesn’t tell us anything we didn’t already know and falls short of giving any new insights into what made him who he was. Still, the musical dance sequences when they occur are superbly choreographed by Rich and Tone Talauega, who have copied every famous step, and this is where Jaafar Jackson just knocks it out of the park."

David Rooney, The Hollywood Reporter: "The film leaves itself open to accusations of making Michael a saint, which will not sit well with the cancel crowd. If you are unwilling to separate the art from the artist, this will not be a movie for you. But for lifelong fans who cherish the music, the movie delivers."

Owen Gleiberman, Variety: "Yet if you zero in on what’s standard about “Michael,” or what the movie leaves out, you may miss the compelling urgency of what it gets in: Michael Jackson’s journey to become himself by freeing himself from the past. I think audiences are going to embrace that journey, and “Michael” itself, in a major way."

Robert Daniels, RogerEbert.com: "Antoine Fuqua might’ve had some cameras and microphones on hand to produce moving images and sound for this estate-approved King of Pop biopic. But make no mistake about it: “Michael” isn’t a movie. It’s a filmed playlist in search of a story."

Peter Bradshaw, The Guardian: "Jaafar Jackson makes an honest effort at showing Michael, and there are some amusing moments, such as the making of the Thriller video, with Michael insouciantly (and quite possibly accurately) telling director John Landis how to do his job. But that brief film has more energy and authenticity than this."

David Fear, Rolling Stone: "Jaafar Jackson does bear an uncanny resemblance to his late uncle, and clearly knows how to replicate his signature moves, his physical fluidity, his beaming smile reserved for fans, animals, and hospital residents. But watching Michael’s greatest hits — the Motown 25 showstopper, the “Thriller” video choreography, the gang-member summit turned dance rehearsal that begets “Beat It” — reproduced with such stunning accuracy is, frankly, a little depressing.'

Kate Erbland, IndieWire: "Clocking in at just over two hours — and unabashedly teed up for a sequel, more on that to come — the film is tasked with covering the first 26 years of Jackson’s life and nearly two decades of his career. That’s a tough ask for any feature film, but the great leaps of time and logic that run through “Michael” err on the side of boring."

William Bibbiani, TheWrap: "It’s a film about how great Michael Jackson was and how great you are if you’re still a fan. It can’t be taken seriously, no matter how earnest it looks and sounds. because it’s not really a story. Maybe it used to be before the reshoots. Maybe not. Either way, now it’s just feature-length publicity."

Witney Seibold, SlashFilm: "Rather than find the beating heart inside the King of Pop, "Michael" becomes just another artificial cog in the Michael Jackson publicity machine. It doesn't delve into the mysteries of Jackson, so much as argue that, golly, he was just a plain, normal guy."

John Nugent, Empire: "It is the film in full jukebox mode, a cosplaying tribute act with no artistic point-of view, nothing to say other than, “God, they were good songs, weren’t they?” Like a lot to do with this film, it is, quite frankly, taking the Michael."

Photo Credit: Glen Wilson/Lionsgate

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