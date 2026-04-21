Meryl Streep Eyes Return to Broadway With Martin Short

Meryl Streep has expressed interest in returning to Broadway with Martin Short as her co-star! While chatting with Andy Cohen with the cast of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Streep said that she and Short have chatted about the possibility of starring on Broadway together.

"I would love to," she said. "I was talking to Marty Short about that. We were thinking that would be fun to do.

While Streep has six Broadway credits, she has not been seen on stage since 2006 in an Off-Broadway production of Mother Courage and Her Children. Her Broadway credits include Trelawny of the "Wells," A Memory of Two Mondays / 27 Wagons Full of Cotton, Secret Service, The Cherry Orchard, and Happy End.

Streep joined Short and Steve Martin in the third season of Only Murders in the Building. She continued to appear as 'Loretta Durkin' in the fourth and fifth seasons.

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The Devil Wears Prada 2 features the return of Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci as their iconic characters. The movie will arrive in theaters on May 1, 2026.

New additions to the cast include Kenneth Branagh, Broadway's Conrad Ricamora and Helen J. Shen, Rachel Bloom, Patrick Brammall, Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Caleb Hearon, Simone Ashley, Caleb Hearon, and Tibor Ravitz. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as “Lily” and “Irv” from the first film.

The plot is said to follow Priestley as she navigates her career at Runway amid the changing journalistic landscape, reconnecting with her former assistants Andy and Emily. Screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is also back for the new installment.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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