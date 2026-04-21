Photos: FALLEN ANGELS Cast and Creatives Walk the Opening Night Red Carpet

Noël Coward's Fallen Angels, directed by Scott Ellis, has officially opened on Broadway. The limited engagement will continue through Sunday, June 7, 2026 at the Todd Haimes Theatre. Check out photos of the cast on the opening night red carpet below!

The production stars Golden Globe-winner and Oscar-nominee Rose Byrne as “Jane Banbury” and Tony Award-winner Kelli O’Hara as “Julia Sterroll.” They are joined by Drama Desk Award-winner Tracee Chimo as “Saunders”, Emmy Award-winner Mark Consuelos as “Maurice Duclos” making his Broadway debut, Tony Award-nominee & Drama Desk Award-winner Christopher Fitzgerald as “Willy Banbury”, and Obie Award-winner Aasif Mandvi as “Fred Sterroll.” The cast also includes Tina Benko, Christopher Innvar, Max Gordon Moore and Laura Shoop who round out the cast as the understudies.

Read the reviews for Fallen Angels here.

Noël Coward’s champagne-fresh comedy of bad manners shocked and delighted audiences in its 1925 premiere. Two upper-class wives, their husbands away for the day, share a few toasts to their pre-marital dalliances—with the same man, who just may be en route from France to visit. Old rivalries and past scandals bubble to the surface in this intoxicating romp from one of theatre’s comedy masters.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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