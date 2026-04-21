Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/19/26 - Total Gross of $39,084,851 - Grosses and Attendance Decrease
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Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/19/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.
Of note this week:
THE FEAR OF 13 opened at the Jones on 4/15. The production received mixed reviews. Read BroadwayWorld's review roundup HERE.
PROOF opened at the Booth on 4/16, and received mixed to positive reviews. See what the critics said about the production in BroadwayWorld's Review Roundup HERE.
FALLEN ANGELS opened at the Haimes on 4/19. The production received positive and mixed reviews. Read the reviews for the production HERE!
SCHMIGADOON! is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/20. THE BALUSTERS is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/21. BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Majestic and opens on 4/22. THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 4/23. One preview (Weds. 4/15 mat.) was cancelled. JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/25. THE LOST BOYS is in previews at the Palace and opens on 4/26. DEATH OF A SALESMAN and GIANT each had a planned seven-performance week.
EVERY BRILLIANT THING had seven performances with 986 seats and one performance with 985 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,887.
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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- THE BALUSTERS (4%)
- JUST IN TIME (0.7%)
- OH, MARY! (0.5%)
- WICKED (0.4%)
- PROOF (0.1%)
Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-15.8%)
- FALLEN ANGELS (-12.8%)
- CHESS (-12.4%)
- DEATH BECOMES HER (-11.6%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (-11.4%)
- ALADDIN (-10.2%)
- THE GREAT GATSBY (-10.2%)
- THE OUTSIDERS (-9.8%)
- TITANÍQUE (-8.6%)
- MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (-7.7%)
- CHICAGO (-7.7%)
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-7.6%)
- BECKY SHAW (-7.1%)
- THE FEAR OF 13 (-6.3%)
- & JULIET (-5.9%)
- MJ (-5.9%)
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (-5.7%)
- THE BOOK OF MORMON (-5.6%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (-5.5%)
- OPERATION MINCEMEAT: A NEW MUSICAL (-5.1%)
- THE LOST BOYS (-5%)
- HADESTOWN (-4.3%)
- BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB (-4.2%)
- THE LION KING (-3.6%)
- SCHMIGADOON! (-2.5%)
- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL (-1.3%)
- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (-1.1%)
- JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE (-0.9%)
- THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW (-0.9%)
- GIANT (-0.5%)
- HAMILTON (-0.4%)
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (-0.2%)
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This week (week ending 4/19/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 327,269 tickets sold and a total gross of $39,084,851. The average ticket price was $119.43. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 87.86%.
Attendance decreased by 4.99% compared to last week.
Overall grosses fell 10.32% compared to last week.
The average ticket price of $119.43 was $7.09 lower than last week.
Top 5 by This Week Gross
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,378,782
- HAMILTON: $1,944,472
- THE LION KING: $1,809,035
- MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $1,663,269
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $1,566,354
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross
- THE BALUSTERS ($260,531)
- BECKY SHAW ($420,131)
- FALLEN ANGELS ($433,166)
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($473,027)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($528,879)
Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $129,112
- TITANÍQUE: $127,025
- CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL: $107,697
- BECKY SHAW: $74,823
- THE LOST BOYS: $71,828
Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross
- WICKED ($-563,464)
- THE LION KING ($-516,490)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($-431,866)
- ALADDIN ($-407,879)
- HAMILTON ($-403,235)
Top 5 by Average Ticket Price
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $198.62
- HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $183.80
- HAMILTON: $182.84
- GIANT: $175.73
- CHICAGO: $167.18
Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price
- THE BALUSTERS ($57.53)
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($60.05)
- SCHMIGADOON! ($75.50)
- TITANÍQUE ($80.46)
- ALADDIN ($81.69)
Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled
- DOG DAY AFTERNOON: 100.8%
- HAMILTON: 100.4%
- RAGTIME: 100%
- EVERY BRILLIANT THING: 100%
- PROOF: 99.9%
Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled
- BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (60.9%)
- TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (68.8%)
- DEATH BECOMES HER (69.1%)
- SIX: THE MUSICAL (69.4%)
- CHESS (70.8%)
Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- THE LOST BOYS: 872
- SCHMIGADOON!: 838
- PROOF: 778
- THE BALUSTERS: 202
- WICKED: 54
Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week
- DEATH OF A SALESMAN (-2233)
- STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-2003)
- CHESS (-1432)
- ALADDIN (-1413)
- DEATH BECOMES HER (-1384)
That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.