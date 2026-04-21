David Byrne Adds New North American Dates to World Tour

David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has added new 2026 shows to his world tour in support of his latest album, Who Is The Sky?

The new North American dates include two nights at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, and shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA and Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY. He has also added shows across Asia with stops in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

The announcement comes amidst the “Who Is The Sky” tour’s spring run of North American dates, including a Coachella performance. This summer, Byrne and his band will play across Europe and the UK. Tickets and more information are available here.

Last month, David Byrne appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his 12-member ensemble to perform “When We Are Singing,” a track from his new album, Who Is The Sky (Matador). Following the performance, Byrne joined Colbert for an in-depth conversation. Watch here.

Who Is the Sky?, released via Matador Records, is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.

David Byrne’s recent works include his latest album, Who Is The Sky? (2025), Theater of the Mind, an immersive journey co-created by Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar (Denver, 2022/23, Chicago 2026), SOCIAL! At The Park Avenue Armory, the Broadway production of David Byrne’s American Utopia (2019), as well as the Spike Lee-directed film version (2020), the launch of his Reasons to be Cheerful online magazine (2019) and the solo album American Utopia (2018). To date, Byrne has published five books, including How Music Works (2012).

David Byrne on Tour:

04/28/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

04/29/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre

05/01/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

05/02/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

05/03/2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre

05/05/2026 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre (Outdoors)

05/07/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre

05/09/2026 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

05/11/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

05/12/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center

05/13/2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

05/15/2026 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

05/17/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

05/18/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre

06/07/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - St. Anne’s Park

06/12/2026 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik I Parken Festival

06/14/2026 - Stockholm, Sweden - Rosendal Garden Party

06/17/2026 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum

06/18/2026 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena

06/21/2026 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens x SNF Nostos

06/23/2026 - Bari, Italy - Fiera del Levante

06/25/2026 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival

06/26/2026 - Marostica, Italy - Marostica Summer Festival

06/28/2026 - Pula, Croatia - Arena Pula

06/29/2026 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Laugardalshöll

07/01/2026 - Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival

07/03/2026 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival

07/04/2026 - Beuningen, Holland - Down The Rabbit Hole

07/05/2026 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter

07/09/2026 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live

07/10/2026 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival

07/11/2026 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07/14/2026 - Cascais, Portugal - Ageas Cooljazz Festival

07/18/2026 - Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall

07/20/2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Playhouse

07/21/2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Playhouse

07/22/2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Playhouse

07/24/2026 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

07/26/2026 - Depot Live at Cardiff Castle - Cardiff, UK

07/29/2026 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Laugardalshöll

08/07/2026 - Singapore, Singapore - The Star Theatre

08/10/2026 - Bangkok, Thailand - UOB Live

08/15/2026 - Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

08/16/2026 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival

08/21/2026 - Seoul, South Korea - Kyunghee University Peace Hall

08/27/2026 - San Diego, CA Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre

08/28/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

08/29/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

09/17/2026 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/19/2026 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez

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