David Byrne Adds New North American Dates to World Tour
The new North American dates include two nights at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, and shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, among others.
David Byrne, Tony Award-winning creator of Broadway's American Utopia and Here Lies Love, has added new 2026 shows to his world tour in support of his latest album, Who Is The Sky?
The new North American dates include two nights at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA, and shows at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY, Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre in San Diego, CA and Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga, NY. He has also added shows across Asia with stops in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.
The announcement comes amidst the “Who Is The Sky” tour’s spring run of North American dates, including a Coachella performance. This summer, Byrne and his band will play across Europe and the UK. Tickets and more information are available here.
Last month, David Byrne appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his 12-member ensemble to perform “When We Are Singing,” a track from his new album, Who Is The Sky (Matador). Following the performance, Byrne joined Colbert for an in-depth conversation. Watch here.
Who Is the Sky?, released via Matador Records, is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film. The album was produced by the Grammy-winning Kid Harpoon (Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus), while its 12 songs were arranged by the members of New York-based chamber ensemble Ghost Train Orchestra. Guests include Paramore’s Hayley Williams, St. Vincent and The Smile drummer Tom Skinner.
David Byrne’s recent works include his latest album, Who Is The Sky? (2025), Theater of the Mind, an immersive journey co-created by Byrne and writer Mala Gaonkar (Denver, 2022/23, Chicago 2026), SOCIAL! At The Park Avenue Armory, the Broadway production of David Byrne’s American Utopia (2019), as well as the Spike Lee-directed film version (2020), the launch of his Reasons to be Cheerful online magazine (2019) and the solo album American Utopia (2018). To date, Byrne has published five books, including How Music Works (2012).
David Byrne on Tour:
04/28/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
04/29/2026 - St. Louis, MO - Stifel Theatre
05/01/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
05/02/2026 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre
05/03/2026 - Milwaukee, WI - Miller High Life Theatre
05/05/2026 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre (Outdoors)
05/07/2026 - Cleveland, OH - Playhouse Square - KeyBank State Theatre
05/09/2026 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
05/11/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
05/12/2026 - Durham, NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
05/13/2026 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
05/15/2026 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
05/17/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre
05/18/2026 - Baltimore, MD - Hippodrome Theatre
06/07/2026 - Dublin, Ireland - St. Anne’s Park
06/12/2026 - Oslo, Norway - Piknik I Parken Festival
06/14/2026 - Stockholm, Sweden - Rosendal Garden Party
06/17/2026 - Prague, Czech Republic - O2 Universum
06/18/2026 - Budapest, Hungary - Budapest Arena
06/21/2026 - Athens, Greece - Release Athens x SNF Nostos
06/23/2026 - Bari, Italy - Fiera del Levante
06/25/2026 - Lucca, Italy - Lucca Summer Festival
06/26/2026 - Marostica, Italy - Marostica Summer Festival
06/28/2026 - Pula, Croatia - Arena Pula
06/29/2026 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Laugardalshöll
07/01/2026 - Gdynia, Poland - Open’er Festival
07/03/2026 - Roskilde, Denmark - Roskilde Festival
07/04/2026 - Beuningen, Holland - Down The Rabbit Hole
07/05/2026 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter
07/09/2026 - Bilbao, Spain - Bilbao BBK Live
07/10/2026 - Barcelona, Spain - Cruïlla Festival
07/11/2026 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival
07/14/2026 - Cascais, Portugal - Ageas Cooljazz Festival
07/18/2026 - Halifax, UK - The Piece Hall
07/20/2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Playhouse
07/21/2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Playhouse
07/22/2026 - Edinburgh, UK - Edinburgh Playhouse
07/24/2026 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival
07/26/2026 - Depot Live at Cardiff Castle - Cardiff, UK
07/29/2026 - Reykjavik, Iceland - Laugardalshöll
08/07/2026 - Singapore, Singapore - The Star Theatre
08/10/2026 - Bangkok, Thailand - UOB Live
08/15/2026 - Tokyo, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival
08/16/2026 - Osaka, Japan - Summer Sonic Festival
08/21/2026 - Seoul, South Korea - Kyunghee University Peace Hall
08/27/2026 - San Diego, CA Cal Coast Union Open Air Theatre
08/28/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
08/29/2026 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
09/17/2026 - Saratoga, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
09/19/2026 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium
Photo Credit: Shervin Lainez