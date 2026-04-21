Photos: Catherine Tate in Rehearsal For OH, MARY! in London

All new photos have been released of Catherine Tate in rehearsals for Oh, Mary! ahead of her first performance at Trafalgar Theatre in London on Monday 27 April 2026. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Tony Award-winning Sam Pinkleton and written by Tony Award-winning Cole Escola, the West End production will see Catherine Tate star as Mary Todd Lincoln, alongside Kate O’Donnell as Mary’s Chaperone, Oliver Stockley as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant, with Dino Fetscher as Mary’s Teacher and Scott Karim as Mary’s Husband.

Oh, Mary! is booking until Saturday 18 July 2026.

Oh, Mary! is a dark comedy about a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. Unrequited yearning, alcoholism, and suppressed desires abound in this 80-minute one-act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln, through the lens of an idiot (playwright Cole Escola).

Oh, Mary! won Best Entertainment or Comedy Play at the 2026 Olivier Awards. It also received Tony Awards for Best Leading Actor in a Play (Cole Escola) and Best Direction of a Play (Sam Pinkleton), Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, as well as a special citation from the New York Drama Critics’ Circle. It was named a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

In addition to Cole Escola (Writer) and Sam Pinkleton (Director), the full creative team includes dots (Scenic Designer), Holly Pierson (Costume Designer), Cha See (Lighting Designer), Daniel Kluger (Sound Design and Music), Drew Levy (Sound Designer), Leah J. Loukas (Wig Designer), David Dabbon (Arrangements) with Casting by Stuart Burt CDG.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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