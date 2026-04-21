Video: Watch the Final Trailer for MOTHER MARY with Anne Hathaway





The final trailer has been released for Mother Mary, the new psychosexual pop opera starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel. The A24 film is now available in select U.S. theaters and will be nationwide this Friday, April 24.

Mother Mary follows the titular pop star (Hathaway) as long-buried wounds rise to the surface when she reunites with her estranged Best Friend and former costume designer, Sam Anselm (Coel), on the eve of her comeback performance. Find out what critics are saying about the new film.

The movie and soundtrack feature Hathaway performing pop songs, including "My Mouth Is Lonely For You" and "Burial." A companion album, Mother Mary: Greatest Hits, features original songs written and produced by 13-time GRAMMY winner Jack Antonoff and the artist Charli xcx, as well as music by the film’s co-star FKA twigs. Listen to it here.

Written and directed by David Lowery, Mother Mary also stars Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Isaura Barbé-Brown, Alba Baptista, Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming