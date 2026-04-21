Video: DESCENDANTS: WICKED WONDERLAND Debuts 'Perfect Princess' at Disneyland





During the Disney-themed episode of American Idol on Monday, the cast of Descendants: Wicked Wonderland debuted “Perfect Princess," a new song appearing in the upcoming fifth installment of the hit franchise.

Watch the performance, filmed at California's Disneyland Resort. Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will premiere this summer on Disney Channel and Disney+. The full episode of American Idol is now available to stream on Hulu.

Descendants: Wicked Wonderland explores what “happily ever after” really means for Red (Kylie Cantrall) and Chloe (Malia Baker) following their time-traveling adventures in the 2024 film Descendants: The Rise of Red.

Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe; little do they know that changing the past created a new villain: Maddox Hatter. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, and Maddox’s son Max to save her and Wonderland.

Reprising their franchise roles in the new movie are Kylie Cantrall (Red), Malia Baker (Chloe), Leonardo Nam (Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Brandy (Cinderella), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), and Rita Ora (the Queen of Hearts).

New to the cast are Liamani Segura (Pink), Alexandro Byrd (Luis Madrigal), Brendon Tremblay (Max Hatter), Kiara Romero (Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee) and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).

Kimmy Gatewood (Muppets Mayhem) directs with a script by co-executive producer Tamara Chestna (Sneakerella) and Dan Frey and Ru Sommer (Descendants: The Rise of Red). Returning to the franchise are executive producers Suzanne Todd and Gary Marsh. Gatewood also serves as co-executive producer. Emmy Award-winning choreographer Emilio Dosal (Wicked, Sneakerella) will bring brand-new music-and-dance sequences to life.

Since the premiere of Descendants in 2015, the franchise has become a massive hit, with each of the first three films ranking as the most-watched cable movie of their year, amassing nearly 1 billion hours of viewing across linear and streaming in the US. In 2024, “Descendants: The Rise of Red” debuted on Disney+ as the most-watched original movie among Kids and Girls 6–11.

In the summer of 2025, the Descendants/ZOMBIES Worlds Collide Tour played to sold-out crowds in over 40 arenas across North America. The 2026 edition, “Worlds Collide Concert Tour," will visit 48 arenas across the U.S., Canada and Mexico starting September 25th. Find the full list of tour dates here.

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