OUR TIME: THE LEMPICKA REUNION CONCERT Will Kick Off Pride At The Laurie Beechman Theatre

OUR TIME: The Lempicka Reunion Concert will take place at the The Laurie Beechman Theatre. The event will be held on Monday, June 1, with doors opening at 6 p.m. for dinner and drinks and the performance beginning at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature members of the original Broadway cast of LEMPICKA, revisiting the 2024 musical through performances and reflections on its development and run. The evening will include musical numbers, behind-the-scenes stories, and additional appearances. A portion of proceeds will benefit Ali Forney Center, which provides support to LGBTQIA+ youth.

Directed by Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin, LEMPICKA starred Eden Espinosa and was recognized as a New York Times Critic’s Pick. The musical follows the life of painter Tamara de Lempicka, exploring themes of art, identity, and resilience across periods of political and personal upheaval.

The reunion company will include Eden Espinosa, Natalie Joy Johnson, Zoe Glick, Lauren Blackman, Stephen Brower, Holli’ Conway, Abby Matsusaka, Jimin Moon, Ximonse Rose, Nicholas Ward, Veronica Fiaoni, Michael Milkanin, and Mary Page Nance, accompanied by Dr. Charity Wicks.

TICKETS

Tickets are available at the venue’s website. A $25 food and beverage minimum per guest will apply. The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located inside the West Bank Cafe at 407 West 42nd Street.

A livestream option is expected to be announced at a later date.

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