Regal Spotlighting Movie Musicals with New Screening Series This May

This May, Regal is showcasing theatrical showpieces with its Musical Mayhem series, with screenings of musicals like Chicago, Funny Girl, Hairspray, and Mamma Mia!, among others. Take a look at the full lineup and schedule below.

“Music has always been one of cinema’s most powerful storytelling tools—it’s what turns a great film into an unforgettable experience,” said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of US Content at Regal. “The Musical Mayhem series spotlights the most watchable and listenable movies across the history of cinema in our theatres where these big screen productions were meant to be seen and heard.”

As part of its lineup, Regal is including a few family-friendly movies on the Musical Mayhem, playing on Saturdays and Sundays during May with Trolls World Tour (2020) on May 2-3, Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022) on May 9-10, The Prince of Egypt (1998) on May 16-17, and Sing 2 (2021) on May 23-24.

Advance tickets for Musical Mayhem showtimes are now available for a reduced admission price of $4.99 at theatre box offices/kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies.com. Members of Regal Unlimited can also secure tickets for Musical Mayhem titles as part of their monthly subscription.

“Musical Mayhem” Schedule

Week One: Music Icons in the Movies

May 1 – 8 Mile (2002)

May 2 – A Star is Born (2018)

May 3 – Purple Rain (1984)

May 4 – Cadillac Records (2008)

May 5 – Selena (1997)

May 6 – Burlesque (2010)

May 7 – Yesterday (2019)

Week Two: Stage to Screen

May 8 – Chicago (2002)

May 9 – Grease (1978)

May 10 – Mamma Mia! (2008)

May 11 – Cabaret (1972)

May 12 – Les Misérables (2012)

May 13 – The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

May 14 – Funny Girl (1968)

Week Three: Screen to Stage

May 15 – Hairspray (1988)

May 16 – School of Rock (2003)

May 17 – Footloose (1984)

May 18 – An American in Paris (1951)

May 19 – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

May 20 – Moulin Rouge! (2001)

May 21 – Almost Famous (2000)

Week Four: Movies with Great Soundtracks

May 22 – Straight Outta Compton (2015)

May 23 – Pitch Perfect (2012)

May 24 – Baby Driver (2017)

May 25 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

May 26 – Rocketman (2019)

May 27 – Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2016)

May 28 – Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

Week Five: Bold Musicals

May 29 – Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

May 30 – In the Heights (2021)

May 31 – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming