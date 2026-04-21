Photo Exclusive: JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE On Broadway Starring Taraji P. Henson, Cedric 'the Entertainer' and More
Get a first look at exclusive photos of Taraji P. Henson and Cedric “The Entertainer” and more in the new production directed by Debbie Allen.
August Wilson is back on Broadway and BroadwayWorld has your exclusive first look at Joe Turner's Come and Gone, now in previews at Barrymore Theatre.
Get a first look at Taraji P. Henson as ‘Bertha Holly’ and Cedric “The Entertainer” as ‘Seth Holly,’ and more in the new production directed by Golden Globe Award, four-time Emmy Award winner and recipient of the 2026 Academy Honorary Award, Debbie Allen.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone also stars Ruben Santiago-Hudson as ‘Bynum Walker,’ Joshua Boone as ‘Herald Loomis,’ Maya Boyd as ‘Molly Cunningham,’ Savannah Commodore and Dominique Skye Turner sharing the role of ‘Zonia Loomis,’ Abigail Onwunali as ‘Martha Loomis,’ Bradley Stryker as ‘Rutherford Selig,’ Tripp Taylor as ‘Jeremy Furlow,’ Christopher Woodley and Jackson Edward Davis sharing the role of ‘Reuben Scott,’ and Nimene Sierra Wureh as ‘Mattie Campbell.’ Understudies for the production are Jasmine Batchelor, Rosalyn Coleman, Thomas Michael Hammond, Cayden McCoy, and Kevyn Morrow.
Joe Turner's Come and Gone will open on April 25, 2026.
Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes
Cedric the Entertainer, Taraji P. Henson
Cedric the Entertainer, Taraji P. Henson
Savannah Commodore, Joshua Boone
The Cast of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
Joshua Boone and the Cast of JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE
Joshua Boone, Ruben Santiago- Hudson
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