Sam Gold Will Direct CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Revival on Broadway

A new revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set to come to Broadway next year, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold.

Broadway production company Seaview acquired the revival rights from the estate’s new custodians at International Literary Properties (ILP).

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof reunites Sam Gold and Seaview, following their collaboration on the record-breaking Broadway runs of An Enemy of the People and Romeo + Juliet. The show is planned for a strictly limited engagement in Spring 2027. Additional casting and creative team information is still to be announced.

The original Broadway production of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof opened at the Morosco Theater on March 24, 1955. There were subsequent Broadway revivals in 1990, 2003 (staged reading), an all-Black production in 2008 (with James Earl Jones, Phylicia Rashad, andAnika Noni Rose), and in 2013 (with Ciarán Hinds Debra Monk, Benjamin Walker, and Scarlett Johansson).

In 2022, the Tennessee Williams estate granted the production company Ruth Stage the right to perform the show off-Broadway for the first time in the play's history. The show ran for 35 performances at the Theatre at St. Clements in Hell's Kitchen and the estate granted a re-engagement for 41 more performances at the same theater in the winter of 2023. Most recently, a London revival directed by Rebecca Frecknall opened at the Almeida Theatre in December 2024, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Maggie and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Brick.

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is the pinnacle of what the theatre can do. Two of the greatest roles for actors in the cannon, delivered to us by the world’s most original playwright, at the very height of his poetic powers, exploring themes that feel as shockingly honest and blood boiling today as they did 70 years ago”, states Sam Gold. “I couldn't be more excited to bring this masterpiece back to New York next season.”

“It's been such a gift to be making work with Sam Gold over the last four years,” said Greg Nobile Seaview’s co-founder and CEO. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof will mark our fifth production together, and I am certain Sam's vision to bring Tennessee's extraordinary and timeless characters to life next season will once again thrill and delight audiences.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sam and Greg and their teams on this production,” said Michael Barra, CEO of ILP Theatrical. “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is among Williams’ most iconic works, and as such we’ve taken great care to place it in the right hands for its return to New York after fourteen years. We’re so excited for audiences to see Sam’s vision come to life on Broadway next season!”

About Sam Gold

Sam Gold is a Tony Award-winning director based in Brooklyn, NY. His Broadway credits include Romeo and Juliet; An Enemy of the People; Macbeth; King Lear; A Doll’s House, Part 2 (Tony Award nomination); The Glass Menagerie; Fun Home (Tony Award); The Real Thing; The Realistic Joneses; Picnic; Seminar. Recent productions include: Angry Alan (Studio Seaview), The Secret Life of Bees (Atlantic Theatre Company); Hamlet (The Public Theater); Othello (New York Theatre Workshop); The Flick (Barrow Street Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, National Theatre; Lortel Award nomination); The Glass Menagerie (Toneelgroep Amsterdam); John (Signature Theatre; Obie Award, Lortel and Drama Desk Award nominations); The Village Bike (MCC); Uncle Vanya (Soho Repertory Theatre; Drama Desk nomination); The Realistic Joneses (Yale Repertory Theatre); The Cradle Will Rock (Encores! Off-Center); Kin (Playwrights Horizons); The Big Meal (Playwrights Horizons; Lortel Award); Look Back in Anger (Roundabout Theatre Company; Lortel nomination); Circle Mirror Transformation (Playwrights Horizons; Obie, Drama Desk nomination); The Aliens (Rattlestick Playwrights Theater; Obie Award). Training: The Juilliard School.

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Related Stories 1 Sam Gold Will Direct CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Revival on Broadway

A new revival of Tennessee Williams' Cat on a Hot Tin Roof is set to come to Broadway next year, directed by Tony Award winner Sam Gold. Learn more here!