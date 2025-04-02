Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 2, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Meet the Cast of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, Now on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Real Women Have Curves, now in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Meet the cast of Real Women Have Curves here!. (more...)
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production here!. (more...)
Brazil Production of WICKED Asks Audiences To Quiet Down
by Joshua Wright
The Brazilian production of Wicked in São Paulo has asked audiences to remain silent during performances following viral videos of fans singing and dancing, citing the need to preserve the theatrical experience.. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- April 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Chekhov classic, and star-led Tennessee Williams revival, and more. Check out which shows are closing in April 2025.. (more...)
PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Broadway Exit Has Negative Impact on Really Useful Group Finances
by Sidney Paterra
It's been almost two years since The Phantom of the Opera concluded its record breaking Broadway run, and the loss of the beloved show has had an impact on the finances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.. (more...)
