Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 2, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Apr. 02, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:


Thursday, April 3
Good Night, and Good Luck opens on Broadway
Friday, April 4
Pirates! the Penzance Musical begins previews on Broadway
Saturday, April 5
BOOP! opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 6
The Last Five Years opens on Broadway

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/30/25: Clooney-Led GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Tops the List
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/30/2025.. (more...)


 

Photos: GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS Cast Takes Opening Night Bows
by Bruce Glikas
The Palace Theatre was the place to be last night and BroadwayWorld was there for the opening night of David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama Glengarry Glen Ross. We've got photos from the company's opening night curtain call here!. (more...)


 

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Proshot Acquired by Sony Pictures Classics
by Josh Sharpe
Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the film of the Tony-winning production of Merrily We Roll Along, starring Tony Award winner Daniel Radcliffe, Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, and Tony nominee Lindsay Mendez. . (more...)

Meet the Cast of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, Now on Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Real Women Have Curves, now in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre. Meet the cast of Real Women Have Curves here!. (more...

Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy to Join HADESTOWN on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Ali Louis Bourzgui and Myra Molloy will join the cast of Hadestown on Broadway. Learn more about the cast and see how to purchase tickets to the production here!. (more...)

Brazil Production of WICKED Asks Audiences To Quiet Down
by Joshua Wright
The Brazilian production of Wicked in São Paulo has asked audiences to remain silent during performances following viral videos of fans singing and dancing, citing the need to preserve the theatrical experience.. (more...

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- April 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including a Chekhov classic, and star-led Tennessee Williams revival, and more. Check out which shows are closing in April 2025.. (more...)

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's Broadway Exit Has Negative Impact on Really Useful Group Finances
by Sidney Paterra
It's been almost two years since The Phantom of the Opera concluded its record breaking Broadway run, and the loss of the beloved show has had an impact on the finances of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group.. (more...)

