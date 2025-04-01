Meet the Cast of REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES, Now on Broadway

The production officially opens on April 27 at the James Earl Jones Theatre.
Performances are now underway for the Broadway premiere of Real Women Have Curves, now in previews at the James Earl Jones Theatre. The production officially opens on April 27. Meet the cast of Real Women Have Curves below!
The new musical will star Broadway newcomer Tatianna Córdoba as ambitious high school senior Ana, film and television actress Justina Machado as Carmen, Ana’s hardworking mother who imagines a traditional life for her daughter, Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia, along with Ariana Burks, Quincy Hampton, Zeus Mendoza, Claudia Mulet, Christopher M. Ramirez, Monica Tulia Ramirez, Shadia Fairuz, Elisa Galindez, and Omar Madden.
Real Women Have Curves: The Musical is a funny, joyous, and empowering new show coming to Broadway this April. It’s the summer of 1987, and Ana Garcia dreams of flying away from East Los Angeles. But when her family receives a make-or-break order for 200 dresses, Ana finds herself juggling her own ambitions, her mother’s expectations, and a community of women all trying to make it work against the odds.
|
Tatianna Córdoba - Ana
Tatianna is SO excited to be making her Broadway debut! This Bay Area native is a proud Latina/Filipina who received a BFA in Musical Theater from Boston Conservatory. HUGE thank-you to the DGRW family, the Córdoba 5, Joe, and the RWHC team for believing in her.
|
|
Justina Machado - Carmen
A talented and versatile actress, Justina Machado continues to endear audiences and earn critical acclaim working on stage, television, and film. She stars in Netflix’s upcoming “Pulse” and was previously in Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach.” She is best known for her work in “One Day at a Time” and “Six Feet Under.” On stage, Machado previously held roles in A Free Man of Color and In the Heights. She was nominated for an Elliot Norton Award for her role in Real Women Have Curves by the Latino Chicago Theatre Company.
|
|
Florencia Cuenca - Estela
Broadway debut! First Mexican immigrant to originate a co-leading role in a Broadway musical. Original Real Women Have Curves ART cast. Off-Broadway: A Never-Ending Line, Children of Salt. Projects: Broadway en Spanglish (Concord), Lincoln Center, Little Island, MASS MoCA. Gracias, IKIGAI Management. Para mi familia. Jaime & Alonzo los amo todo siempre.
|
|
Shelby Acosta - Prima Flaca
Broadway/Off-Broadway: 1776 Revival (Standby), Emojiland (u/s). Tours: Hamilton (W5), 1776 (Sec. Thomson). Thank you to Brian K. Herrick, my brother Nick, Grandma, and my mom — for turning my dreams into hers. For all the mujeres who came before us.
|
|
Carla Jimenez - Pancha
Broadway debut. Regional: Real Women Have Curves (Pancha, A.R.T.), Black Butterfly (Mark Taper Forum), House of Bernarda Alba (Mark Taper Forum), La Posada Magica (South Coast Rep). National Tour: The Mikado. TV/Film: “The Mick” (Alba), “Raising Hope” (Rosa), “Last Man Standing” (Blanca), “The Mindy Project,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Better Off Ted,” Nacho Libre (Candidia), Friendsgiving (Nurse Julie), Lady in the Water. Album: Mondo Christmas. Thanks to my team and my sisters Lucy, Monica, and Gaby for always believing in me.
|
|
Aline Mayagoitia - Itzel
Mexicana making her Broadway debut. Recently: Kiss of the Spider Woman (dir. Bill Condon). Additional: Six (K. Howard, National Tour), Cabaret (Sally Bowles, Goodspeed), “Love Life” (HBO). Todo es para mi familia. “Yo no soy de aquí, pero tu tampoco.” – Jorge Drexler
|
|
Mauricio Mendoza - Raúl
Regional: Addams Family, Nine, Anna in the Tropics, In the Heights. TV/Film: “Resurrection Blvd.”, “Matlock,” “The Oval,” “Reboot,” “The Santa Clauses,” “Criminal Minds,” “NCIS,” Blow, Ruthless. Proud member of Actors Equity, AFTRA-SAG, and PGA. Co-Owner of True Form Films with his wife, Yeniffer Behrens.
|
|
Mason Reeves - Henry
(he/him) National Tour: Frozen (Kristoff). Off-Broadway: Franklinland (Temple, Ensemble Studio Theater). Regional: Anastasia (Dmitry, Bucks County Playhouse), Hair (Berger, Signature Theatre), Real Women Have Curves (Henry, A.R.T.), Footloose (Ren, The Muny). Bucks County Playhouse Artistic Associate. BFA in Musical Theater, University of Michigan.
|
|
Jennifer Sanchez - Rosalí
Broadway: Elf, The Rose Tattoo, Pretty Woman, Sunday in the Park With George, On Your Feet!, Spider-Man, Ghost, Women on the Verge, West Side Story. Off-Broadway: The Alchemist. Film: Kiss of the Spider Woman. “Para mi familia, Sánchez y Padilla.”
|
|
Sandra Valls - Prima Fulvia
Making her Broadway debut at the ripe age of 59, she is a testament of determination meeting divine timing. Renowned comedian. Original RWHC ART cast. Eternally grateful for her ancestors, familia, ella, friends, and IKIGAI Management. ¡Si se puede!
|
|
Ariana Burks - Performer
Broadway debut! Theater: In the Heights (The Muny) and other productions around Chicagoland! Film/TV Beats (Netflix), “Neon Galaxy” (Disney). Thank you God, family & StewCrew!
|
|
Quincy Hampton - Performer
(he/him) Quincy is making his Broadway debut! He is pursuing his BFA from UMich. Thanks to Erin and CESD. Love to my family. For you, Grandpa.
|
|
Zeus Mendoza - Performer
Steve Martin’s Picasso at the Lapin Agile, Of Mice and Men (Pasadena Playhouse), Paint Your Wagon (Geffen Playhouse), Twenty50 (DCPA). TV: “Major Crimes,” “CSI,” “The Rookie,” “9-1-1.”
|
|
Claudia Mulet - Performer
Cuban-born performer, visual creator, and director, passionate about meaningful projects that celebrate and uplift women and our “Latinaje.” Patria y Vida!
|
|
Christopher M. Ramirez - Performer
Off-Broadway: As You Like It (The Public). Regional: Gatsby (A.R.T.). TV: “FBI,” “Instinct,” “The Terror.” MFA, Old Globe. Pase lo que pase. Love to Storm.
|
|
Monica Tulia Ramirez - Performer
Broadway: Suffs. Off-Broadway: Suffs. Additional: The Invisible Line (BSC), Evita (Fulton), Snapshots (ACT, Grammy nomination). TV: “Evil,” “Madam Secretary,” “Uncoupled,” “Elementary.” BSU. Pase lo que pase.
|
|
Shadia Fairuz - Performer
This is for all the hardworking, trailblazing women in my life. Mami, esto es para ti, y para mi eterno Josean.
|
|
Elisa Galindez - Performer
Broadway debut!!! To immigrants everywhere: You’re the backbone of this nation. Thank you! Love to DRGW, Mami, Papi, and Bryan. For Grandma, always! Pa’lante!
|
|
Omar Madden - Performer
Omar is making his Broadway debut! Credits: Ain’t Too Proud, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. TV: “Dynasty” (CW). Thankful to the creative team, DGRW Casting, my family, and close friends! #wedidit
|