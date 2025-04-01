Brazil Production of WICKED Asks Audiences To Quiet Down

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The production of Wicked currently running at the Teatro Renault in São Paulo has released a public statement asking audiences to remain silent during performances. The announcement, issued on March 26 via the musical’s official Instagram account, follows a wave of viral videos showing fans singing and dancing during the show.

To avoid disruptions, a new pre-show audio message will now ask theatergoers to reserve their applause for the end of each musical number and to refrain from talking or reacting audibly during scenes.

Additionally, the production reiterated that recording or photographing the performance is strictly prohibited. According to the statement, any disruptive behavior may lead to the performance being stopped.

“In the first performances of Wicked, audiences full of passionate fans sang along to songs—particularly 'Defying Gravity' during Elphaba’s flight at the end of Act I—in an outburst of emotion,” the statement read. “In subsequent shows, reactions were more natural and enthusiastic, with ovations at the end of songs.”

Producers emphasized their commitment to ensuring a respectful environment for all attendees and preserving the integrity of the production. “The Wicked superfan is passionate and loyal, but above all, respectful of the work and everyone involved,” the announcement continued.

The new audience guidelines include the following message, now delivered before every performance:

“Dear audience, during the performance, please hold your reactions and applause until the end of each musical number, maintaining silence throughout the show. Let’s work together to allow Wicked to enchant more people and win new hearts through its story. Thank you for your support in helping make this a magical experience for everyone.”

The statement concluded by affirming that the entire cast and orchestra comprising 36 musical theatre actors and 17 live musicians - are committed to delivering the full Wicked experience, and the audience will be able to see and hear them in their entirety, as intended.

The current Brazilian production of Wicked reopened in São Paulo in 2025 following a successful run in 2023.

Photo Credit: João Caldas