Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 15, 2026- Lin-Manuel Miranda OCTET Film Adaptation Cast Unveiled and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, Broadway enthusiasts! 🌟 Yesterday brought a whirlwind of exciting announcements and captivating performances in the world of Broadway. First up, we saw amazing numbers from the week ending April 12, 2026, with Moulin Rouge! making it to the top 5 as Megan Thee Stallion returns to the stage. In casting news, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled a star-studded lineup for the film adaptation of Dave Malloy's OCTET, featuring the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Zegler. The St. James Theatre was abuzz as Titanique had its official opening, complete with opening night bows and red carpet glam. For an exclusive treat, check out the Chess cast performing 'Golden Bangkok.' Enjoy these stories and more as you start your Broadway-filled day!
But first...
|Today's Call Sheet
Wednesday, April 15
The Fear of 13 opens on Broadway
|Coming Up
Thursday, April 16
Proof opens on Broadway
Sunday, April 19
Fallen Angels opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/12/26 - MOULIN ROUGE! Hits Top 5 as Megan Thee Stallion Returns
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/12/2026.
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Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Gaten Matarazzo, and More Set For OCTET Film Adaptation
Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed the cast for the forthcoming musical film adaptation of Dave Malloy's Octet, which will include Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, and more.
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Photos: The Cast of TITANIQUE Takes Opening Night Bows
Titanique, the musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!
|Exclusive
by Michael Major
Enjoy 'one night in Bangkok' and watch the cast of Chess on Broadway performing 'Golden Bangkok.' Watch the video, featuring Casey Garvin, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Samantha Pollino, Katie Webber, and more.. (more...)
|Must Watch
| Video: Laura Benanti's Melania Trump Addresses Recent Press Conference on THE LATE SHOW
by Josh Sharpe
On Monday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Broadway favorite Laura Benanti stopped by the show as the First Lady to shed some light on comments she made during a recent press conference. Watch Benanti. (more...)
| Video: Mark Ballas & Whitney Leavitt Perform 'We Both Reached For the Gun' in CHICAGO
by Michael Major
Chicago has released the first footage of Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt performing together on Broadway! Watch a video of the pair performing 'We Both Reached For the Gun' during their first week together at the iconic musical.. (more...)
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Video: Billy Porter Sings 'A Little More Mascara' In Rehearsals for Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
by Nicole Rosky
Get a peek behind the scenes of Encores! La Cage Aux Folles with Billy Porter, Director Robert O’Hara, and Guest Music Director Joseph Joubert. Watch as Porter sings Albin’s first big number in the show, “A Little More Mascara,” and talks with Joubert and O’Hara about the process of approaching the music and the character. . (more...)
Video: Maya Rudolph is Fulfilling Lifelong Broadway Dreams in OH, MARY!
by Josh Sharpe
Long-awaited Broadway dreams are finally coming true for Maya Rudolph. The Emmy-winner and SNL veteran will soon make her Broadway debut in Cole Escola's Oh, Mary!, fulfilling a childhood wish for the performer. . (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For TITANIQUE on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
Titanique, inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, is now open on Broadway. Check out photos of the show's guests arriving on the red carpet here!. (more...)
| Photos: First Look at HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at the cast of Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody. Performances will be presented this spring at The Club, starring Jay Armstrong Johnson and Jimin Moon. . (more...)
| Photos: Julianne Hough Visits DANCING WITH THE STARS Friends Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt at CHICAGO
by Bruce Glikas
Mark Ballas and Whitney Leavitt have reunited and are now starring together in Chicago on Broadway. Their Dancing with the Stars friend, Julianne Hough, paid a visit to the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
|Industry Insights
by Team BWW
Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with web content management systems and Canva is essential. . (more...)
A.J. Shively and Marty Lauter Will Lead New Musical KEVIN
by Stephi Wild
KEVIN, a new musical starring Tony nominee AJ Shively and Marty Lauter, known for RuPaul's Drag Race, has been announced by Turnkey Theatrical. Learn more here!. (more...)
Michael Patrick and Franc D'Ambrosio Launch New Ventures Entertainment Production Company
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Tony Award-winning producer Michael Patrick and stage and screen veteran Franc D'Ambrosio have joined forces to launch New Ventures Entertainment, a multi-platform production company operating across theater, film, television, and digital media.. (more...)
Production Resource Group Appoints Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer
by Stephi Wild
Production Resource Group has announced the appointment of Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer. Pfeffer will report directly to Lawrence Burian, Chief Executive Officer of PRG.. (more...)
Seyi Omooba Denied Final Appeal Over Being Unjustly Fired from THE COLOR PURPLE
by Sidney Paterra
BroadwayWorld has just learned that the court battle between Seyi Omooba and Leicester's Curve Theatre (Michael Garrett Associates Ltd/ Leicester Theatre Trust Ltd.) has officially reached its conclusion. We have all of the detials.. (more...)
Jason Robert Brown Reveals Nick Jonas' Label Blocked THE LAST FIVE YEARS Album
by Michael Major
Jason Robert Brown has revealed why there was not a cast recording for the 2025 revival of The Last Five Years. While teasing the new album with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, Brown revealed why Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas did not record an album.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Principal casting has been announced for the forthcoming Grand Finale of Boublil and Schönberg’s LES MISÉRABLES THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR, in New York, London, Dublin, and Birmingham. . (more...)
Actor and Writer Michael Patrick Passes Away at 35
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen performer and writer Michael Patrick has passed away at the age of 35 from complications of Motor Neurone Disease.. (more...)
Tonya Pinkins and More Complete the Cast for Encores! LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The complete cast has been revealed for Encores! La Cage Aux Folles. Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins joins the cast as Jacqueline, along with Peter Francis James as Edouard, and Rachel Webb as Anne.. (more...)
First Look at Ariana Grande in FOCKER-IN-LAW; Trailer Coming Tomorrow
by Josh Sharpe
A new teaser is offering a first look at Ariana Grande in Focker-in-Law, the highly anticipated fourth installment in the Meet the Parents franchise. Take a look at the sneak peek now, ahead of the trailer tomorrow.. (more...)
Full Cast Set For Ramin Karimloo-Led SWEENEY TODD at Birmingham Rep
by Stephi Wild
The full cast has been set for the new production of Stephen Sondheim's musical, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Birmingham Repertory Theatre in the UK. . (more...)
Phillipa Soo Says Her Favorite HAMILTON Song Isn’t One She Performed
by Michael Major
Phillipa Soo has revealed her favorite Hamilton song – but it's not one she sang. The Tony-nominated original cast member of the hit musical recently divulged that her favorite song from the musical is 'Wait For It,' which is sung by Aaron Burr.. (more...)
|Happy Birthday To...
Caissie Levy
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See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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