Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 15, 2026- Lin-Manuel Miranda OCTET Film Adaptation Cast Unveiled and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway enthusiasts! 🌟 Yesterday brought a whirlwind of exciting announcements and captivating performances in the world of Broadway. First up, we saw amazing numbers from the week ending April 12, 2026, with Moulin Rouge! making it to the top 5 as Megan Thee Stallion returns to the stage. In casting news, Lin-Manuel Miranda unveiled a star-studded lineup for the film adaptation of Dave Malloy's OCTET, featuring the likes of Amanda Seyfried and Rachel Zegler . The St. James Theatre was abuzz as Titanique had its official opening, complete with opening night bows and red carpet glam. For an exclusive treat, check out the Chess cast performing 'Golden Bangkok.' Enjoy these stories and more as you start your Broadway-filled day!

But first...

Today's Call Sheet

Wednesday, April 15

The Fear of 13 opens on Broadway



Coming Up

Thursday, April 16

Proof opens on Broadway

Sunday, April 19

Fallen Angels opens on Broadway

The Front Page



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/12/26 - MOULIN ROUGE! Hits Top 5 as Megan Thee Stallion Returns Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 4/12/2026.



Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Gaten Matarazzo, and More Set For OCTET Film Adaptation Lin-Manuel Miranda revealed the cast for the forthcoming musical film adaptation of Dave Malloy's Octet, which will include Amanda Seyfried, Rachel Zegler, Phillipa Soo, Gaten Matarazzo, Jonathan Groff, and more.



Photos: The Cast of TITANIQUE Takes Opening Night Bows Titanique, the musical comedy inspired by the 1997 film Titanic and powered by the songs of Céline Dion, officially opened at the St. James Theatre on Broadway. Check out photos of the cast taking their opening night bows here!

Exclusive

by Michael Major

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Industry Insights

by Team BWW

by Stephi Wild

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Enjoy 'one night in Bangkok' and watch the cast of Chess on Broadway performing 'Golden Bangkok.' Watch the video, featuring Casey Garvin, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Samantha Pollino, Katie Webber, and more.. ( more... Applicants should be industry enthusiasts with excellent writing skills, great attention to detail, and a strong, self-motivated work ethic. The ideal candidate must also be able to multi-task and write quickly. Proficiency with web content management systems and Canva is essential. . ( more... KEVIN, a new musical starring Tony nominee AJ Shively and Marty Lauter, known for RuPaul's Drag Race, has been announced by Turnkey Theatrical. Learn more here!. ( more... Tony Award-winning producer Michael Patrick and stage and screen veteran Franc D'Ambrosio have joined forces to launch New Ventures Entertainment, a multi-platform production company operating across theater, film, television, and digital media.. ( more...

Production Resource Group Appoints Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer

by Stephi Wild

Production Resource Group has announced the appointment of Darren Pfeffer as Chief Commercial Officer. Pfeffer will report directly to Lawrence Burian, Chief Executive Officer of PRG.. (more...)

by Sidney Paterra

BroadwayWorld has just learned that the court battle between Seyi Omooba and Leicester's Curve Theatre (Michael Garrett Associates Ltd/ Leicester Theatre Trust Ltd.) has officially reached its conclusion. We have all of the detials.. ( more...

Jason Robert Brown Reveals Nick Jonas' Label Blocked THE LAST FIVE YEARS Album

by Michael Major

Jason Robert Brown has revealed why there was not a cast recording for the 2025 revival of The Last Five Years. While teasing the new album with Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, Brown revealed why Adrienne Warren and Nick Jonas did not record an album.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Josh Sharpe

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Josh Sharpe

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

Happy Birthday To...

Caissie Levy

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Let me sing!" - Sweeney Todd, the Demon Barber of Fleet Street