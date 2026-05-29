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Robert Sean Leonard, Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman to Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Stars scheduled for June include Mario Cantone, Tate Donovan, Gina Gershon, Ralph Macchio and more.

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Robert Sean Leonard, Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman to Join CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY

Following its Broadway premiere, Celebrity Autobiography will welcome Tony Award winner Robert Sean Leonard, Emmy Award winner and “Saturday Night Live” stars Mikey Day, and Chloe Fineman to the rotating cast at the Shubert Theatre (225 W 44th St).

The rotating list of cast members through June includes: Brooke Adams, June 6; Pamela Adlon, June 1–14; Scott Adsit, now–May 31; Lewis Black, June 15–28; Matthew Broderick, June 8–14; Danny Burstein, June 15–28; Mario Cantone, now–June 28, July 9–August 16; Katie Couric, June 4; Mikey Day, June 4–6; Tate Donovan, June 8–21; Gina Gershon, June 1–5, 11, 12; Jeff Hiller, now–May 31; Jackie Hoffman, now–May 31, June 29–August 2; Ken Jeong, June 29–July 5; Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, May 29, June 8–21; Robert Sean Leonard, June 1–7; Ralph Macchio, June 1–14; Ben Mankiewicz, now–May 31; Andrea Martin, May 29–June 7; Eric McCormack, June 4–8; Cheri Oteri, June 29–July 5; Phil Rosenthal, June 8–14; Tony Shalhoub, June 6; Kenan Thompson, May 30–31; Nia Vardalos, now–June 6; Bruce Vilanch, now–May 31; Alan Zweibel, June 29–July 6 and Celebrity Autobiography co-developers Eugene Pack and Dayle Reyfel.

Stars scheduled for July and August include Jason Alexander, Anthony Anderson, Bob Costas, Chloe Fineman, Susan Lucci, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nuñez, Tiler Peck, and Jennifer Tilley. Read the reviews for the production HERE!


Theater Fans' Choice Awards
2026 Theater Fans' Choice Awards - Live Stats
Best Choreography - Top 3
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19.6% of votes
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17.8% of votes
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17.1% of votes

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