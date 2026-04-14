Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 4/12/26 - MOULIN ROUGE! Hits Top 5 as Megan Thee Stallion Returns

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 4/12/2026 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section. Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

BECKY SHAW opened at the Hayes on 4/6, and received almost entirely positive reviews. Read the reviews HERE! CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL opened at the Broadhurst on 4/7, similarly receiving almost entirely reviews. Read what the critics had to say HERE! DEATH OF A SALESMAN also opened to positive reviews at the Winter Garden on 4/9. To read DEATH OF A SALESMAN's reviews click HERE! TITANÍQUE opened at the St. James on 4/12, receiving positive to mixed reviews. Read the TITANIQUE reviews HERE!

THE FEAR OF 13 is in previews at the Jones and opens on 4/15, PROOF is in previews at the Booth and opens on 4/16, FALLEN ANGELS is in previews at the Haimes and opens on 4/19, SCHMIGADOON! is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 4/20, THE BALUSTERS is in previews at the Friedman and opens on 4/21, BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL is in previews at the Majestic and opens on 4/22, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is in previews at Studio 54 and opens on 4/23, JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE is in previews at the Barrymore and opens on 4/25, THE LOST BOYS is in previews at the Palace and opens on 4/26, GIANT had a planned seven-performance week, EVERY BRILLIANT THING had seven performances with 986 seats and one performance with 985 seats this week, for a total capacity of 7,887.

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Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity)

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This week (week ending 4/12/2026), 40 shows played on Broadway, with 344,459 tickets sold and a total gross of $43,581,394. The average ticket price was $126.52. The number of shows remained the same as last week. Overall capacity utilization was 93.00%.

Attendance increased by 2.94% compared to last week.

Overall grosses rose 0.79% compared to last week.

The average ticket price of $126.52 was $2.70 lower than last week.

Top 5 by This Week Gross

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $2,707,111

HAMILTON: $2,347,707

THE LION KING: $2,325,525

WICKED: $1,911,641

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL: $1,709,000

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

THE BALUSTERS ($255,817)

BECKY SHAW ($345,308)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) ($534,062)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($545,770)

FALLEN ANGELS ($560,901)

Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

CHESS: $509,616

SCHMIGADOON!: $420,798

CHICAGO: $311,721

PROOF: $242,171

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: $219,879

Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

THE LION KING ($-497,725)

ALADDIN ($-439,145)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW ($-289,021)

HAMILTON ($-239,707)

WICKED ($-208,797)

Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

HAMILTON: $219.88

HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD: $208.77

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: $195.68

PROOF: $179.67

THE LION KING: $175.99

Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

THE BALUSTERS ($59.12)

TITANÍQUE ($60.89)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL ($63.36)

BECKY SHAW ($77.93)

SCHMIGADOON! ($78.45)

Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

HAMILTON: 100.8%

DOG DAY AFTERNOON: 100.8%

CHICAGO: 100.4%

HADESTOWN: 100.1%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING: 100%

Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (66.6%)

TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) (74.3%)

DEATH BECOMES HER (80.7%)

SIX: THE MUSICAL (80.8%)

JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE (81.6%)

Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

SCHMIGADOON!: 6356

CHESS: 2036

DEATH OF A SALESMAN: 1805

THE BALUSTERS: 1544

PROOF: 1532

Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

WICKED (-1858)

ALADDIN (-1557)

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW (-1092)

THE LION KING (-1034)

BEACHES, A NEW MUSICAL (-913)

That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League.